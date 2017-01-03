 
Five Nine Solutions, Inc. Takes on the Lone Star State in 2017

 
 
Five Nine Solutions, Inc.
Five Nine Solutions, Inc.
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- "Your level of success is determined by your level of commitment," says Ricky Malone, President and founder of Five Nine Solutions, Inc. Closing up their daily morning meeting, Malone offers a few closing remarks, and the management team breaks to tackle the day's tasks. Moving their headquarters office to Houston, Texas, Ricky and team have wasted no time in taking on the Lone Star State. Previously located in Louisiana, Five Nine Solutions quickly outgrew their hometown roots last fall and have steadily continued to expand across the south.

Currently, the organization boasts nine locations centered in Texas and extending throughout Louisiana and Oklahoma. Recently released projections predict further growth occurring before the second quarter of 2017.

As Five Nine Solutions, Inc. makes the move to Houston, they prepare to take on their fourth, and most prolific client yet. This new client, being the owner of the Houston Texans stadium, has the largest brand in the state.

"The shift in focus is going to be swift and articulated," says Malone. "Up until this point, we have never represented an energy company in a de-regulated energy state. We made sure to become absolute masters at our craft before making the move and so far, we've hit the ground running."

Because of the new partnership, Five Nine Solutions, Inc. (http://www.FiveNineSolutions.net) is projected to triple their overall national footprint and double their local territory in Houston by the end of the year. "The growth this company has experienced up to this point has been record breaking, but the future growth of Five Nine Solutions is going to be unprecedented," Malone suggests.

"The driving force behind the company's rapid growth thus far," as explained by Malone, "has been our associates seeing the success first hand. Once we became a well-oiled machine, momentum was easy to maintain. Success breeds success in the marketing and sales field. If you see that others are achieving it, it makes it more tangible and achievable. Our associates began to push harder than ever."

As the pressure for expansion mounts, Five Nine Solutions, Inc. prepares to open their doors for the hiring process. For more information regarding career opportunities, visit http://www.FiveNineSolutions.net.

Contact
Five Nine Solutions, Inc.
Human Resources Department
281-829-8926
careers@fiveninesolutions.net
