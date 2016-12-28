 
9 tips to get a quick quote from a Taiwan mold maker

sharing tips for how to get a quick quote from a Taiwan mold making factory
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- 9 tips to get a quick quote from a Taiwan mold maker.....

For Mold Inquiry, Customer Must prepare:

1. Product drawing with 2D(.dwg)and 3D (.igs, .stp…etc)?

2. Advise product material (ex. Plastic ,rubber, silicone rubber or metal…etc )?

3. Molding machine tonnage size and platen size?

4. The cavity number of the mold that you want us to quote?

5. Mold steel grade that you want us to quote?

6. Hot runner or cold runner mold required?

7. Mold gating inlet preferred?

8. Mold ejection way preferred?

9. Other related information required …(ex. Polishing , texture, engraving …etc)

"One-stop-shop" for all your mold & molding needs !
Are you a crowd funding project leader or a great ideal inventor or an industrial product designer or a production factory manager or a project manager or a new parts business investor? , Intertech will be your good working partner in Taiwan who makes your dreams come true.

Above are the 9 important conditions that you should prepare for a mold making factory to work a good quotation for you.

Want to know more....welcome to contact us...http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com/

http://www.injection-molding.com.tw/

Intertech Machinery Inc.
intertech@seed.net.tw
Intertech
Email:***@seed.net.tw Email Verified
Taiwan mold maker, Plastic Mold, Injection Mold
Manufacturing
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Subject:Features
