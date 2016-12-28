News By Tag
9 tips to get a quick quote from a Taiwan mold maker
sharing tips for how to get a quick quote from a Taiwan mold making factory
For Mold Inquiry, Customer Must prepare:
1. Product drawing with 2D(.dwg)and 3D (.igs, .stp…etc)?
2. Advise product material (ex. Plastic ,rubber, silicone rubber or metal…etc )?
3. Molding machine tonnage size and platen size?
4. The cavity number of the mold that you want us to quote?
5. Mold steel grade that you want us to quote?
6. Hot runner or cold runner mold required?
7. Mold gating inlet preferred?
8. Mold ejection way preferred?
9. Other related information required …(ex. Polishing , texture, engraving …etc)
"One-stop-shop"
Are you a crowd funding project leader or a great ideal inventor or an industrial product designer or a production factory manager or a project manager or a new parts business investor? , Intertech will be your good working partner in Taiwan who makes your dreams come true.
Above are the 9 important conditions that you should prepare for a mold making factory to work a good quotation for you.
