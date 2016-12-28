 
Industry News





Off- Market Triplel Net Lease Consultant Launches

Ideal for Clients in 1031 Exchanges who are in the 45 day identification period and are seeking replacement properties.
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Did your client or you just sell a property and are stuck in a 45 day identifiaction period to find a replacment propety inorder to satisfy your 1031 exhcange requirments? NNNconsultant.com Is here to assist.

We are a New York based real estate consulting firm, specializing in the representation of buyers and developers in the market for triple net lease properties. Over the past decade, we have successfully negotiated and sold over Two Billion Dollars worth of real estate, by leveraging our relationships and uniquely sourcing inventory on behalf of our clients. We have formulated a method for sourcing off-market opportunities that allows clients in 1031 exchanges to purchase replacement properties. Our proprietary method mitigates bidding wares and ensures deal exclusivity for our clients. We look forward to working with each client on navigating the complexities inherent in 1031 exchanges.


Please feel free to reachout to us today Email: info@nnnconsultant.com or vist our website. We have Family Dollar, Walgreens, CVS, Trader Joe's Chipolte and many other credit tenant properties avaliable.

