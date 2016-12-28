The Best Kindle Today Is The Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite-Top10in

The best kindle today is the Kindle Paperwhite–Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is great for you. Kindle Paperwhite is at the right spot when it comes to price and features. It offers the best features that the range of Amazon Kindles offer of price range.

-- The Best Kindle Today is The Kindle Paperwhite–Here's Why The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is Great For You.The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is at the right spot when it comes to price and features. It offers the best features that the range of Amazon Kindles offer and it is at the lower end of the price range.At the lowest end is the basic Kindle, and then come the Kindle Paperwhite, then the Kindle Voyager and finally the Kindle Oasis. The Paperwhite only wi-fi model is for around Rs. 9000 and the 3G wi-fi model is for around Rs. 12,000. These are the prices normally but during the festive season or during special promotions, they can be a good deal lower.So keep a look out for the price of the Kindle Paperwhite here, and grab it when it is at a discount. Frankly it is a great product even at its normal price, as it will give you the ultimate freedom to read books, no matter where you are and what your situation is.The Kindle Paperwhite has a backlit screen meaning you can read in the night in a dark room. It's special anti-glare screen is bright and as good a as a real book in full sunlight. It has a screen resolution ofThe new Kindle Paperwhite's backlit display enables you to adjust the brightness as per your needs. The new Kindle Paperwhite has a higher resolution screen at 300 pixels per inch, which translates into a reading experience that is just like reading a real physical book.As for the advantage of going in for the 3G wi-fi version, it will mean that you will never need a wi-fi to use the Kindle anywhere in the world. The free 3G is for the entire world, and you can download books and read them without needing any separate Internet access. And the best thing is that the 3G access is free for life.So choose the Kindle Paperwhite as your eReader of choice and go in for the Free 3G version and read anytime anywhere in the world for as long as you wish.If you want to read further about the Kindle Paperwhite, check out this Kindle Paperwhite article, which also has the Top 10 Best Kindles in India listed out for you.http://www.top10in.in/top-10-best-kindle-paperwhite-flip-cases-india-2016/