"High Plains Fort" Bestseller A.H Holt Scores What Could Be Her Largest Hit of the Decade

Outlaws Publishing, LLC has announced that a record number of people have purchased the latest A.H. Holt novel. The new book is called "High Plains Fort" has been named one of the fastest moving Westerns of 2016.
 
 
"High Plains Fort" from A.H. Holt. An international bestseller.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas-based publisher Outlaws Publishing, LLC is currently celebrating huge success with A.H. Holt and her "High Plains Fort" bestseller. "High Plains Fort" has been on the bestseller lists for two months and has helped create a huge increase in sales of westerns over 2016 and into 2017.

Industry pundits have been saying for years that Western sales were in decline. Major publishers have refused to even look at Western manuscripts—yet Outlaws Publishing has built a stable of Western authors that consistently outsell the opposition.

"It's all down to giving people the books they want to read," Outlaws Chairman J.C. Hulsey explained. "We are giving people exactly what they want—good, clean stories of the West. People want A.H. Holt and we are going to give them what they want to read."

You can learn more about A.H. Holt, "High Plains Fort," and Outlaws Publishing, LLC by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com. Alternatively, you can email Outlaws Publishing via jc@outlawspublishing.com or jc@theoldcowboy.net.

Source:Outlaw's Publishing LLC
