News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"High Plains Fort" Bestseller A.H Holt Scores What Could Be Her Largest Hit of the Decade
Outlaws Publishing, LLC has announced that a record number of people have purchased the latest A.H. Holt novel. The new book is called "High Plains Fort" has been named one of the fastest moving Westerns of 2016.
Industry pundits have been saying for years that Western sales were in decline. Major publishers have refused to even look at Western manuscripts—
"It's all down to giving people the books they want to read," Outlaws Chairman J.C. Hulsey explained. "We are giving people exactly what they want—good, clean stories of the West. People want A.H. Holt and we are going to give them what they want to read."
You can learn more about A.H. Holt, "High Plains Fort," and Outlaws Publishing, LLC by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com. Alternatively, you can email Outlaws Publishing via jc@outlawspublishing.com or jc@theoldcowboy.net.
Contact
Outlaws Publishing
***@outlawspublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse