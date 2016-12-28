News By Tag
New Tool for Marketers and Influencers to Promote Their Snapchat Accounts
ShoutoutPost launched its beta version in March of 2016 with Twitter and Instagram. In October, the social media marketing website added Facebook to its portfolio. Users of ShoutoutPost can now add their Snapchat accounts to trade a shoutout with another user. A shoutout is a post on a social media account that is given, sponsored, or traded and includes text (and usually an image) provided by a third party, usually to promote another account or bring awareness to a business or personal account.
There are currently millions of accounts selling or giving shoutouts behind the scenes today. This is the first tool of its kind that allows shoutouts to be exchanged at no cost.
"Adding Snapchat can revolutionize the way marketers grow their accounts," said ShoutoutPost founder Steve Ranieri. "Snapchat doesn't provide an API so we had to create a manual process for users to conveniently trade shoutouts, and I believe we have done that."
The three step process of adding a Snapchat account to ShoutoutPost begins with adding a Snapchat username. Then a user must input a story viewer count along with screen shot evidence, followed by a Snapcode image. Once an account is loaded, other social media profiles will populate to initiate a shoutout trade.
"We're pioneering the Snapchat shoutout exchange process and we're excited to see how social media marketers react to this," Ranieri added.
For more information, please visit the social media marketing website: https://shoutoutpost.com/
ShoutoutPost
