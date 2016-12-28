 
TJ Green Associates, LLC Launches New Website

TJ Green Associates, LLC has launched a new website design providing easy access to public seminars, in-plant training and online training, archived webinars, white papers, consulting requests and expert witness services.
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- TJ Green Associates, LLC announced their newly designed website for easy access to training materials, public seminars, expert witness and consulting services.

Public Seminars - TJ Green offers a number of microelectronics training seminars throughout the year, the next seminar scheduled is the popular 3 Day Wirebond Training Certification Class scheduled for April 25-27th 2017.

Online Training - TJ Green Associates offers a number of online training materials including on-demand webinars, free white papers and their unique Semiconductor Packaging Training and Certification program.

Workmanship eBook - TJ Green Associates provides an online illustrated guide depicting photos of common workmanship defects as seen during production and each defect slide is tied to a particular page in MIL-STD-883. The workmanship eBook provides a single authoritative source of microelectronics inspection criteria updated quarterly.

Mr. Green concluded, "Companies who invest in our training gain immediate access to specialized knowledge from industry experts that you just won't find anywhere else. We're expecting heavier than usual demand this year and our limited number of openings will fill up quickly."

About TJ Green Associates, LLC

TJ Green Associates, LLC (http://www.tjgreenllc.com/about) is global provider of teaching and consulting services to companies that assemble and package hybrids, RF MIMIC modules, multichip modules, and other types of packaged microcircuits. Learn more at: www.tjgreenllc.com.
