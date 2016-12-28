Church of Scientology Choir Celebrates Banner Year of Inspiration and Uplifting the Community

On the 29th of December the Church of Scientology Choir gathered to celebrate their banner year of outreach, inspiration and revisited their heritage and beginnings as a choir at the Church of Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.

Church of Scientology Choir Interfaith Summit Performance, Sept 2016.

-- "A practice borne out of centuries of tradition - choral music sung by choirs brings a sense of community, inspires harmony and peace. The Church of Scientology Choir, re-formed in 2011, have increased their outreach in the community bringing a message of equality, freedom, human rights, and the value of man," said Linda Ferguson the Church of Scientology Choir Executive Director.In 2016, the choir grew from thirteen members to over twenty; practiced 1,600 combined hours and delivered 18 performances to over 1,000 guests, surpassing all previous records.The celebration acknowledged the members of the choir for their dedication and performances. As part of the event they listened to stories of the some of earliest Scientology choirs which started in 1967 in England. Other choirs followed in Hamburg Germany and in the early 90's here in Clearwater, Florida.Last year the choir performed at the International Day of Peace, Clearwater Interfaith Coalition at the Historic Fort Harrison; the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Awards banquet; Holiday Winter Wonderland performance in Victorian Era Costumes and in a Holiday "Flash Mob" performance down Cleveland street taking the neighborhood by surprise."Our choir is a wonderful group who really enjoy what they do, uplifting others with music," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.The Choir's next community performance will be on January 21st at the Historic Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom for this year's first Interfaith Discussion and Brunch.The Scientology Information Center, located at 500 Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater, is housed in the Historic Clearwater Building. Open daily, 10am - 10pm. All are welcome.For more information please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: The Church of Scientology Choir performing at the Historic Fort Harrison for The International Day of Peace, Clearwater Interfaith Coalition in September 2016.