Snapper Rock Introduces SR, A New Line Of Fashionable Women's And Men's UV Protective Swimwear
From The Leader In Children's Swimwear, Functional Sun Protection For Adults
Women and men are now able to take their swimwear and beachwear to a new level with fashionable and functional UV protective technology from the makers of Snapper Rock. For women, the options are endless, mix and match navy short and long-sleeve rash tops, swim shorts and leggings with stylish nautical Biscayne and Waiheke striped halter bikinis and one-pieces. Men can match their little surfer boys with board shorts available in some of Snapper Rock's most recognizable prints, Starfish, Midnight Palm, Hampton Fish and Surf Break.
"After seeing the positive feedback from Snapper Rock's customers along with continual request for a women's and men's line, we have taken the plunge to bring sun protection for the whole family," said Snapper Rock and SR founder Liz Eglinton. "We could not be more thrilled to expand into this category and we are looking forward to the future and growth of SR."
For more information on SR, please visit http://www.snapperrock.com/
About SR
Following the launch of Snapper Rock, the leading children's swimwear brand with UV protection 2003, Liz Eglinton created SR, a line of UV50+ swimwear for men and women. Originally designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh, SR provides stylish, fresh and functional gear with lightweight and breathable fabric technology. SR offers adults an extensive line of items ranging from halter bikinis, one-pieces, and rash tops to leggings and board shorts. For more information on SR, please visit http://www.snapperrock.com/
