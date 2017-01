Snapper Rock Introduces SR, A New Line Of Fashionable Women's And Men's UV Protective Swimwear

From The Leader In Children's Swimwear, Functional Sun Protection For Adults

End

--, the award-winning children's swimwear brand providing UV50+ protection, introduces, its newest venture into UV50+ swimwear for adults. The debut of the newcollection brings UV protection to adults in timeless and classic styles, color schemes, and prints.Women and men are now able to take their swimwear and beachwear to a new level with fashionable and functional UV protective technology from the makers of. For women, the options are endless, mix and match navy short and long-sleeve rash tops, swim shorts and leggings with stylish nautical Biscayne and Waiheke striped halter bikinis and one-pieces. Men can match their little surfer boys with board shorts available in some of's most recognizable prints, Starfish, Midnight Palm, Hampton Fish and Surf Break."After seeing the positive feedback from's customers along with continual request for a women's and men's line, we have taken the plunge to bring sun protection for the whole family," saidandfounder Liz Eglinton. "We could not be more thrilled to expand into this category and we are looking forward to the future and growth of."For more information on, please visit http://www.snapperrock.com/ Home+SR+Swim.html ###Following the launch of, the leading children's swimwear brand with UV protection 2003, Liz Eglinton created, a line of UV50+ swimwear for men and women. Originally designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh,provides stylish, fresh and functional gear with lightweight and breathable fabric technology.offers adults an extensive line of items ranging from halter bikinis, one-pieces, and rash tops to leggings and board shorts. For more information on, please visit http://www.snapperrock.com/Home+SR+Swim.html and for more information on, please visit https://www.snapperrock.com