Hybrid Studios Announces Upgraded Studio B
Companion recording studio moved to provide more space and improved isolation booth
"We're excited to unveil a new and improved Studio B to kick off 2017," said Hybrid Manager Mike Miller, "Because the B room no longer shares space with our soundstage, we'll be able to book more sessions simultaneously going forward. We think clients are really going to love having additional room to work and the new vocal booth."
While larger scale sessions are typically done in Hybrid's Studio A, Studio B was built to accommodate projects that don't require as many rooms and equipment options. Featuring PMC twotwo.8 mains and API's The Box, the B room has become a popular recording option for Hybrid clients over the last year. Studio B will be open to viewing for guests at the third annual Hybrid Happy Hour on Friday, January 20th during NAMM 2017.
For more information about Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
