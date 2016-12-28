 
Industry News





Hybrid Studios Announces Upgraded Studio B

Companion recording studio moved to provide more space and improved isolation booth
 
 
New Studio B
New Studio B
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Hybrid Studios, Orange County recording studios and soundstage, are pleased to announce the relocation and revamping of their Studio B. Hybrid's junior studio has been moved down the hall into a larger space at the Santa Ana facility, complete with a new VocalBooth™ isolation room. Now operational, the changes are meant to boost client experience and improve studio workflow.

"We're excited to unveil a new and improved Studio B to kick off 2017," said Hybrid Manager Mike Miller, "Because the B room no longer shares space with our soundstage, we'll be able to book more sessions simultaneously going forward. We think clients are really going to love having additional room to work and the new vocal booth."

While larger scale sessions are typically done in Hybrid's Studio A, Studio B was built to accommodate projects that don't require as many rooms and equipment options. Featuring PMC twotwo.8 mains and API's The Box, the B room has become a popular recording option for Hybrid clients over the last year. Studio B will be open to viewing for guests at the third annual Hybrid Happy Hour on Friday, January 20th during NAMM 2017.

For more information about Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com

About Hybrid Studios


Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hybridstudiosca.com Email Verified
Tags:Hybrid Studios, Vocalbooth.com, PMC Speakers
Industry:Music
Location:Santa Ana - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
