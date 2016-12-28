 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Private Advising Group (PAG) named one of twelve US News Tier 1 Miami firms for Corporate Law

Upstart boutique law firm PAG wins awards as a National and a Miami law firm
 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The prestigious publication U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers has announced its Seventh Edition of the "Best Law Firms" Rankings. Private Advising Group has been named:

Metropolitan Tier 1: Miami
• Corporate Law
• Derivatives and Futures Law
• Securitization and Structured Finance Law.

National Tier 2: Derivatives and Futures Law.
National Tier 3: Securitization and Structured Finance Law.

For the Corporate Law category, the boutique firm of Private Advising Group is one out of  only twelve Tier 1 Law Firms for Corporate Law in Miami. FL.

Jason Stark, a founding partner, said "Our team has an entrepreneurial spirit. We left "Big Law" to do fewer things better, focus on a small group of select clients and operate more efficiently, delivering our services at a lower overall cost.  We are very proud of our recent awards."

Jaime Guttman, another founding partner, added "Our professionals graduated from top tier law schools in the United States (including Harvard, Columbia, NYU, Cornell and Northwestern) and several have law degrees from Latin America. All of our attorneys have practiced at Am Law 100 firms, including some of the largest and most prestigious law firms in the World. Our professionals have also litigated matters in Federal and State courts in the United States, as well as arbitral tribunals in the U.S. and Latin America."

Private Advising Group was founded in 2014 by Jason Stark, Juan Pablo Cappello, Jaime Guttman and Jackson Hwu.

http://www.private-advising.com

PAG most recent newsletter  http://us9.campaign-archive2.com/?u=21023a8fe605b8e26da53...=

