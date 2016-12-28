News By Tag
Private Advising Group (PAG) named one of twelve US News Tier 1 Miami firms for Corporate Law
Upstart boutique law firm PAG wins awards as a National and a Miami law firm
• Metropolitan Tier 1: Miami
• Corporate Law
• Derivatives and Futures Law
• Securitization and Structured Finance Law.
• National Tier 2: Derivatives and Futures Law.
• National Tier 3: Securitization and Structured Finance Law.
For the Corporate Law category, the boutique firm of Private Advising Group is one out of only twelve Tier 1 Law Firms for Corporate Law in Miami. FL.
Jason Stark, a founding partner, said "Our team has an entrepreneurial spirit. We left "Big Law" to do fewer things better, focus on a small group of select clients and operate more efficiently, delivering our services at a lower overall cost. We are very proud of our recent awards."
Jaime Guttman, another founding partner, added "Our professionals graduated from top tier law schools in the United States (including Harvard, Columbia, NYU, Cornell and Northwestern)
Private Advising Group was founded in 2014 by Jason Stark, Juan Pablo Cappello, Jaime Guttman and Jackson Hwu.
