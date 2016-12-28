Country(s)
Medalcraft Mint Makes Its Custom Military Challenge Coins in the USA
Wisconsin Company Uses a Die-Striking Process for High-Quality Coins
"As an American company, we are proud to support the military and all aspects of our government,"
Medalcraft Mint's experts design and die-strike custom military challenge coins from brass, bronze, copper, nickel-silver and other precious metals. The handsome coins also are ideal components of law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) recognition programs.
Die-striking is a process in which the image is struck from dies rather than cast from molds. Die-striking presses material into the die cavity to create an exact impression of the image from a hand-cut die. Medalcraft Mint uses the process to produce a variety of products, including custom medallion coasters that are popular corporate gifts.
"We use the die-striking process rather than the die casting process used by some other producers because it allows us to use better materials and create a superior product," Moran said. "Casted pieces tend to have less consistency piece to piece and the less-expensive materials often used can wear over time."
A History of Excellence in the Metal Striking Industry
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, award recognitions and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-foot facility.
