Medalcraft Mint Makes Its Custom Military Challenge Coins in the USA

Wisconsin Company Uses a Die-Striking Process for High-Quality Coins
 
Medalcraft Mint custom military challenge coins
Medalcraft Mint custom military challenge coins
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Medalcraft Mint takes its role as an American manufacturer to heart with its focus on creating high-quality custom military challenge coins. The company completes every aspect of production in its Green Bay, Wisconsin, facility and confidently attaches the "Made in the USA" notation to every product.

"As an American company, we are proud to support the military and all aspects of our government," said Jerry Moran, chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "Our history in being chosen to mint the official inaugural medals for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama speaks highly of our integrity and reputation for quality."

Medalcraft Mint's experts design and die-strike custom military challenge coins from brass, bronze, copper, nickel-silver and other precious metals. The handsome coins also are ideal components of law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) recognition programs.

Die-striking is a process in which the image is struck from dies rather than cast from molds. Die-striking presses material into the die cavity to create an exact impression of the image from a hand-cut die. Medalcraft Mint uses the process to produce a variety of products, including custom medallion coasters that are popular corporate gifts.

"We use the die-striking process rather than the die casting process used by some other producers because it allows us to use better materials and create a superior product," Moran said. "Casted pieces tend to have less consistency piece to piece and the less-expensive materials often used can wear over time."

A History of Excellence in the Metal Striking Industry
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, award recognitions and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-foot facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Medalcraft Mint has won more awards for superior metal striking over the past three decades than any company in the industry.

For more information about Medalcraft Mint's custom military challenge coins or to request a quote, please go to http://medalcraftusa.com/ or call 800-558-6348.

View original post on custom military challenge coins here.

Medalcraft Mint
888-940-1776
info@medalcraft.com

