Inter Milan Soccer Club Announces License Agreement With One Entertainment
Inter Milan has been a powerhouse in European soccer for decades. Over the last several years, the club has been developing an ambitious international expansion, with a determined focus on North America. The club is eager to expand and build on its success in the U.S. and Canada.
"We are excited to team up with One Entertainment in order to make Inter Milan merchandise available to our fans in North America," says Micaela Tempesta, Licensing Manager, FC Internazionale Merchandising. "Their experience in the North American soccer market will jump start our campaign and allow us to build relationships with North American retail and licensing partners."
"We are delighted to partner with Inter Milan," says David Gebel, Managing Partner, One Entertainment. "The established success that they have experienced in Europe makes us confident that we can build a successful program for the brand and its fans in the North American market."
The first Inter Milan products are expected to be available in the summer of 2017.
About Inter Milan:
Founded in 1908, Inter is globally renowned as one of the world's most successful football teams. The club's trophy haul includes 18 Italian league titles, 7 Coppa Italia, 5 Italian Super Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 2 European Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter is one of the seven teams to have done the treble – Champions League, national championship and national cup – in the same year (2010), and the only Italian club never to have been relegated in its 108-year history. Inter is a global brand with more than 250 million followers worldwide.
About One Entertainment:
One Entertainment is a fully integrated brand-management agency offering licensing, creative and retail support to select brands in the world of sports and entertainment. Its portfolio of representations includes FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chivas Guadalajara and AS Roma, to name just a few.
