News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Studio D'maxsi Fashion House Recognized In London, Uk
Afua Sam Receives The Creativity Award For Best Female Fashion Designer 2016
Afua Sam of Studio D'Maxsi returns to the US shores with the Award for 'Best Female Fashion Designer'. This is a testament to Studio D'Maxsi's fashion brand's international appeal and global representation. Afua Sam is grateful for all the love and support that is being shown her brand even across the borders.
Speaking about the awards, Emeka & Faustina Anyanwu, the publishers of C.Hub magazine said, "We're humbled and encouraged by the many support and recognitions we've received both within the community and our industry. We didn't start what we do for us to be recognized or awarded. We saw a gap and a need in our community and wanted to close that gap, give our people a platform to achieve global branding and be able to compete in the world market through a balanced media representation. Our passion is to create opportunities, give our people positive image, inspire and challenge excellence. And today, four years on, we are gradually making that mark which is remarkable and encouraging for us".
Studio D'Maxsi is proud to be a fashion brand ambassador to the world. 2017 holds a lot of exciting potential projects, collaborations and new collections. For more information and updates, follow @dmaxsi on Instagram and Twitter.
For more information about STUDIO D'MAXSI, contact:
Studio D-Maxsi Designs
T: 301.442.3977
E: afua@studiodmaxsidesigns.com
W: http://www.studiodmaxsi.com
Twitter and Instagram: @dmaxsi FB: STUDIO D'MAXSI DESIGNS INC
ABOUT STUDIO D'MAXSI
STUDIO D'MAXSI is a fashion design house owned by Afua Sam. Multiple award winner, Celebrated as an innovative, sophisticated and edgy women's wear line for the modern woman, STUDIO D'MAXSI makes unique designs for the sexy, classy, funky, chic and confident woman. STUDIO D'MAXSI has featured in various fashion shows including New York Fashion Week, Maryland Fashion Week, DC Fashion Week, Crystal Couture and more. Charitable fashion events like Steps to the Cure, Pink For Africa, Rise Against cancer Foundation, The Steve Smith Family Foundation, America Breast Cancer Foundation, Tiger Lilly Foundation, Fashion Fusion, Fashion for World Peace, Pink Jams, Beyond Words Fashion Show For The 'Lollipop Kids Foundation' etc. Afua Sam also founded 'Operation Prom', a 'win a PROM dress' competition open to deserving academically excellent high school female students. STUDIO D'MAXSI's brand of elegant yet edgy collections has gained her a diverse clientele from everyday people to celebrities for major events such as the Oscars, Grammys, DayTime Emmys, BET Honors; music videos and TV Shows to name a few. Numerous TV appearances, WUSA9 news FOX5DC news, Good Day Baltimore, ABC7 News, FOX45 Baltimore etc. The official Designer for Miss Africa USA 2016 Top Ten was also featured in a DC fashion documentary-
Contact
3014423977
***@gmail.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse