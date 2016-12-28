 
Studio D'maxsi Fashion House Recognized In London, Uk

Afua Sam Receives The Creativity Award For Best Female Fashion Designer 2016
 
 
afua award
afua award
 
BALTIMORE - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- It was all glitter and glam at the recently concluded 'Creativity Awards 2016' organized by C. Hub magazine, one of the most influential and authentic African magazines in the UK. The CA Award 2016 recognizes creative individuals of African and Caribbean origin globally. The event was a spectacular display of talent, leadership and enterprise mixed with glamour as high profile individuals, media and highly respected names in the industry gathered to recognize and celebrate the best of the best in the industry. Individuals from far and wide; USA, Germany, Ireland, Nigeria, South Africa , Ghana and more, came to witness what has been described as the grandest event  of the year in London, UK. The awards night which took place on November 19, 2016 at the Hilton London Tower Bridge located at 5, More London Place, SE1 2BY London, United Kingdom  drew talented achievers from all walks of life and was co-hosted by L'Oreal's senior staff, Ms Patricia Stephanie Gillian with entertainment from  the multi-award winning performer and radio personality, Hyper Hype,  Raskin Bobo 1, Anthony Everest, young rapper and performer, Daniel Elliot among others.

Afua Sam of Studio D'Maxsi returns to the US shores with the Award for 'Best Female Fashion Designer'. This is a testament to Studio D'Maxsi's  fashion brand's international appeal and global representation. Afua Sam is grateful for all the love and support that is being shown her brand even across the borders.

Speaking about the awards, Emeka & Faustina Anyanwu, the publishers of C.Hub magazine said, "We're humbled and encouraged by the many support and recognitions we've received both within the community and our industry. We didn't start what we do for us to be recognized or awarded. We saw a gap and a need in our community and wanted to close that gap, give our people a platform to achieve global branding and be able to compete in the world market through a balanced media representation. Our passion is to create opportunities, give our people positive image, inspire and challenge excellence. And today, four years on, we are gradually making that mark which is remarkable and encouraging for us".

Studio D'Maxsi is proud to be a fashion brand ambassador to the world. 2017 holds a lot of exciting potential projects, collaborations and new collections.  For more information and updates, follow @dmaxsi on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about STUDIO D'MAXSI, contact:

Studio D-Maxsi Designs

T: 301.442.3977

E: afua@studiodmaxsidesigns.com

W: http://www.studiodmaxsi.com

Twitter and Instagram: @dmaxsi FB: STUDIO D'MAXSI DESIGNS INC

ABOUT STUDIO D'MAXSI

STUDIO D'MAXSI is a fashion design house owned by Afua Sam. Multiple award winner, Celebrated as an innovative, sophisticated and edgy women's wear line for the modern woman, STUDIO D'MAXSI makes unique designs for the sexy, classy, funky, chic and confident woman. STUDIO D'MAXSI has featured in various fashion shows including New York Fashion Week, Maryland Fashion Week, DC Fashion Week, Crystal Couture and more. Charitable fashion events like Steps to the Cure, Pink For Africa, Rise Against cancer Foundation, The Steve Smith Family Foundation, America Breast Cancer Foundation, Tiger Lilly Foundation, Fashion Fusion, Fashion for World Peace, Pink Jams, Beyond Words Fashion Show For The 'Lollipop Kids Foundation' etc. Afua Sam also founded 'Operation Prom', a 'win a PROM dress' competition open to deserving academically excellent high school female students. STUDIO D'MAXSI's brand of elegant yet edgy collections has gained her a diverse clientele from everyday people to celebrities for major events such as the Oscars, Grammys, DayTime Emmys, BET Honors; music videos and TV Shows to name a few. Numerous TV appearances, WUSA9 news FOX5DC news, Good Day Baltimore, ABC7 News, FOX45 Baltimore etc. The official Designer for Miss Africa USA 2016 Top Ten was also featured in a DC fashion documentary- "The Politics of Fashion" in 2014 and even tried out for Project Runway and made it to the second call audition interview during Season 5. Recognized for her expertise, she was a fashion contributor for Council Magazine for a year. In the midst of distinctive accomplishment of having her gowns worn in Hollywood and across the globe, Afua has a gentle spirit and remains true to her values.

