New Dual Language Christmas Children's Book Focuses on Celebrating Three Kings Day
Just in time for 3 Kings Day Celebration - Luisito Celebrates Three Kings Day, Luisito Celebra El Dia De Los Reyes Magos.
Company Name: ASP Books, Artist Studio Project Publishing Company
Telephone Number: 919-995-9763
Email Address: Rosuba@artiststudioproject.com
Website: https://artiststudioproject.com/
New Dual Language Christmas Children's Book Focuses on Celebrating Three Kings Day
Luisito Celebrates Three Kings Day, Luisito Celebra El Dia De Los Reyes Magos
Raleigh, NC (1/03/2017) – Rafael A. Osuba's first children's illustrated book, Luisito Celebrates Three Kings Day, Luisito Celebra El Dia De Los Reyes Magos, has just been released in paperback by ASP BOOKS, becoming one of the few illustrated dual language (English, Spanish) books in the market today focusing on Celebrating Three Kings Day.
Book's Blurb:
Luisto (5 years old) loves going to Abuelita's house because on cold days she prepares "leche con chocolate caliente"! He loves hot cocoa! Especially the way his Abuelita makes it! She takes a block of hard bittersweet chocolate; she says it is "Comida de Los Dioses", Food of the Gods.
Abuelita tells him that chocolate has wonderful powers; they break it up into little pieces, melt it, and then add sugar and hot milk, sometimes cinnamon.
However, this day was even more special for this day they would prepare for the arrival of Los Tres Reyes Magos, the Three Wise Men.
"Our stories, culture and traditions are important for this reason they must continue to be told" says Osuba, whose passion for his culture has led him to produce many cultural projects over the last 24 years in North Carolina. "This book tells my story as a young boy living in a small town in upstate New York. It was written for my mom and to help explain to my children, nieces and nephews why we celebrate Three Kings Day. It also highlights a few of the cultural and traditional elements that make this day and the extraordinary way it is celebrated so special and unique."
Author's Bio:
Osuba (Rafael A. Osuba, 1967) is a Puerto Rican artist and art advocate. He says "Art is all around us; it is up to us to see its beauty." Art is the vehicle he uses to stay connected to his culture. "Every drawing, painting, sculpture, song, dance, food, literary work has a story behind it. Capturing a feeling, a memory or expression and sharing it with the world is where the magic lies." Osuba has effectively used his creativity to advocate and broaden the arts in North Carolina. Over the last 24 years he has pioneered many projects that have helped to further the Latino Art movement. He is the founder and artistic director of the El Quixote Festival (https://iamquixote.com/
Illustrator Bio:
Gol (Miguel Gómez Andrea, 1960) is a Spanish cartoonist, playwright and actor. Since 1993 he directs Estudio La Recua S.L. specializing in historical divulgation through artistic mediums, mainly the theater and the comics. For eight years he played Sancho Panza in the show Delirio de Don Quijote and Sancho Panza, which allowed him to get to know Cervantes and his work in depth. He has published more than 50 historical comics' titles for institutions and independent publishers, as well as several books of historical divulgation on the most varied subjects. He has also written and performed several plays throughout the national territory of Spain.
His most recent book (2015 Dibbuks) "Cervantes La ensoñación del genio" which he authored and illustrated, continues to receive great reviews and praise.
Luisito Celebrates Three Kings Day, Luisito Celebra El Dia De Los Reyes Magos is currently distributed by ASP BOOKS and can be bought on the publisher's website and on Amazon.
For interview requests, please contact Rafael A. Osuba at Rosuba@artiststudioproject.com.
Title: Luisito Celebrates Three Kings Day, Luisito Celebra El Dia De Los Reyes Magos
Author: Rafael A. Osuba
Illustrator:
Format: Paperback 20 pages
Reading Level: 6 and up
Publisher: ASP BOOKS - Artist Studio Project Publishing Company; 1st edition (2016)
Language: Dual Language English/Spanish
ISBN-10: 0998174904
ISBN-13: 978-0998174907
SRP: Paperback $14.95
To Order: 919-995-9763, https://artiststudioproject.com/
or Rosuba@artiststudioproject.com
About ASP Books:Artist Studio Project Publishing Company AKA ASP Books, is an independent multicultural book publishing company interested in all creative, scholarly, and cultural Latino books and writings by and about Puerto Ricans, Latin Americans, Mexican Americans, Cuban Americans, Central Americans and Hispanic Americans.
ASP Books is part of Artist Studio Project.
Contact
ASP Books - Rafael A. Osuba
9199959763
***@artiststudioproject.com
End
