Consortium of Three Municipal Utilities in Ontario Engage TMG to Assist with Procurement of New CIS

-- TMG Consulting announced today that it signed a contract to provide advisory services to a consortium of three municipal utilities in western Ontario, Canada.To support the collective business of the consortium, TMG was hired to assist with the execution of a structured approach to identify, qualify and select a new customer information system (CIS) utilizing TMG's proven Solution Procurement Methodology. Services include RFP development, proposal evaluation, system selection and contract negotiations.In addition to significant expertise in pairing business goals with best-fit technologies for North American municipal utilities, TMG has specialized expertise working in the Canadian utility market and is well versed on its structure, regulations and operations. Additionally, TMG has deep experience assisting multi-service utilities select and deploy effective software systems; a critical characteristic because the consortium provides electricity, natural gas, water, wastewater, appliance rental and network services.According to Tim Almond, EVP of TMG Consulting, "We have a long and successful track record of assisting municipal utilities with the identification and selection CIS and other applications that enable a strategic view of the customer relationship. Our consultants understand the challenges Canadian utilities face as they strive to enhance operations through deployment of new software-application capabilities."TMG Consulting is the leading provider of expertise for utility and energy companies to help them identify strategies and technologies that improve customer contact and operations while preparing them for the future. Supported by the industry's best talent, TMG has been protecting utility professionals and their investments for 25 years.