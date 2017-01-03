News By Tag
Mystic Ink Rings In The New Year With New Offerings And A New Look
Mystic Ink Publishing starts the new year with an updated web site, two new books, and a documentary film.
Lisa Angle, of Ninety Degrees Media and producer of Literary Gumbo co-produced the companion documentary film in collaboration with Mystic Ink Publishing and has entered it into the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Angle is also responsible for the redesign of the new Mystic Ink web site through Ninety Degrees Media, a Santa Barbara, California company whose mission is to expand knowledge through creativity and technology.
In early spring, Mystic Ink will be releasing n0thing, a science fiction novel titled after Jordan (n0thing) Gilbert, a top tier international video game champion along with a giveaway to celebrate the book's release. n0thing pushes through the boundaries of story, genre, and reality itself while redefining literary tradition by putting real life celebrities into a fictional story. The other real life co-star in this tale is renowned psychologist Dr. Stanley Krippner.
Science, technology, psychology, neurochemistry, and cutting edge brain research combine with shamanism, mythology, visionary experience, and the paranormal in this once and future archetypal tale.
Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert is a professional Counter-Strike:
Dr. Stanley Krippner is a psychologist, parapsychologist, and executive faculty member and Professor of Psychology at Saybrook University in Oakland, California and was the director of the Maimonides Medical Center Dream Research Laboratory.
Matthew J. Pallamary's novel of first contact between shamans and Jesuits in 18th century South America, titled, Land Without Evil received rave reviews along with a San Diego Book Award and was adapted into a stage and sky show performed by an Austin Texas aerial group. The making of the show was the subject of a PBS series, Arts in Context episode, which garnered an EMMY nomination.
His memoir Spirit Matters, detailing his journeys to the jungles of the Amazon took first place in the San Diego Book Awards Spiritual Book Category, and was an Award Winning Finalist in the National Best Book Awards. Pallamary has spent extended time in the jungles, mountains, and deserts of North, Central, and South America pursuing his studies of shamanism and ancient cultures.
Find out the latest at Mystic Ink's new website located at:
http://mysticinkpublishing.com
http://www.ninetydegreesmedia.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Mystic Ink Publishing
***@gmail.com
