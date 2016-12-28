News By Tag
CULTIVA Brings International Students to Virginia
The education consulting firm will work with all eleven of Virginia's public universities to support their international recruitment efforts
VASCUUP's partnership with CULTIVA is part of a new model of globalized higher learning that sees international students beginning their university studies in their home country and completing their degree requirements abroad. According to the Institute of International Education, more than 1 million students from foreign countries are enrolled in U.S. universities, a figure that US News & World Report notes has risen by 72 percent since 2000. This explosive growth has driven universities to compete for students outside their traditional markets, which can be difficult due to cultural difference, geographic distance, and resource availability. These factors have led many schools to choose international recruitment partners such as CULTIVA.
For nearly a decade, CULTIVA has provided tailored recruitment solutions for universities within the private and public education sectors. CULTIVA uses certified recruiting agents in a school's target country to seek out and recruit students studying abroad, and handles all localized marketing and promotion for the schools as well. Once students are accepted at a Virginia university, CULTIVA will also provide them with services such as housing support, cultural acclimation, and internships to help ease their transition into the U.S. "Our successful relationships with universities and governments have enabled us to recruit qualified students seeking a top-tier education in U.S. universities,"
About CULTIVA
CULTIVA develops turn-key international education solutions for schools, investors, governments and development organizations. Our global education consultants deliver strategic planning, financing, staffing, curriculum, student recruitment and operational support for projects in areas such as China, Africa, and Latin America. Learn more at http://www.GlobalCultiva.com.
