The Vet Set Offers Top Of The Line Dental Equipment for Pet Dental Health Month
The Vet Set Offers Top Of The Line Dental Equipment Just in Time for February's Pet Dental Health Month!
"Working in veterinarian practices for over ten years, I have witnessed first hand just how common, painful and devastating dental disease can be for pets," expresses Taylor Truitt, DVM CEO & Founder, "Our top of the line equipment at our new hospital in Brooklyn, along with my passion for performing quality dental work, makes our facility a great option for New York pet families looking to maintain or restore their pet's oral care. We love the simple difference we can make in pets' lives, just by making their mouths healthy."
Bad breath and yellow teeth can be symptoms and signs of a more serious disease, which can ultimately affect an animal's heart, kidney and lung function. Periodontal disease for instance, is a condition caused by residual food, bacteria and tartar that collect in the spaces between the gum and tooth. The top signs of Periodontal Disease include: include: Bad breath, bleeding or red gums, tartar or discoloration on the teeth, fractured teeth, reluctance to pick up toys, chewing on one side of mouth, loose teeth, not wanting head touched, bumps or lumps in the mouth or face, excessive drooling, or teeth falling out.
The Vet Set's dentistry services include full oral examinations, digital radiographs to appropriately identify dental disease under the gum line, ultrasonic scaling and polishing, and oral surgery. Owners are also counseled in nutrition and home care to keep their pet's mouths in great shape before and after a cleaning is performed.
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Taylor Truitt, graduated from a top U.S. veterinary school and is continuously educating herself and her team on the most up to date modalities of veterinary medicine. Furthermore, they love their patients and their owners and go above and beyond to treat each patient exactly how they would treat their own dog and cat.
Dr. Truitt and the staff at The Vet Set believe that prevention is the key to a pet's long-term health. A preventative medical approach helps to identify health issues before they become serious and expensive to treat. Although it varies pet by pet, it's recommended to have a basic cleaning at least once a year by your vet in order to detect early signs of a problem and to keep their mouth in tip-top shape.
In addition, brushing your pet's teeth regularly (daily if possible) is a very important action in your pet's health care regime. There are many chew toys and treats available that help with preventing dental disease as well. This is a great way to entertain your pet while they scrape tartar off their teeth and promote healthy gums.
"The health of your pet's mouth affects the health of the entire animal," states Dr. Taylor Truitt, "When all is said and done, keeping up with your dog or cat's dental care can save you money in the long run. Best of all, good oral hygiene can add years to your pet's life!"
About The Vet Set: The Vet Set was founded by Dr. Taylor Truitt to bring the best veterinary care to your home, office, or hotel in Manhattan and Brooklyn 7 days a week. Stress interferes with your pet's health, so you can now eliminate the anxiety of an office visit and let The Vet Set come to you. We offer preventative medicine, vaccines, diagnostic testing, health certificates, acupuncture, and hospice care. With our new hospital designed with "Fear Free" architecture to ease the stress of a hospital visit, we now offer surgery, dental care, x-rays, ultrasond and critical care. With an easy to use app and also telemedicine we make it easier than ever to keep in touch with your vet! Learn more about The Vet Set Here: http://vetset.net/
The Vet Set Fear-Free Hospital is located at: 577 Henry St Brooklyn, NY 11231.
