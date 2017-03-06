Wills, Estate Planning & Probate Seminar

Contact

-- South Brunswick LibraryWills, Estate Planning & Probate SeminarMarch 6, 2017 at 2pm Free community programWILLS & ESTATE ADMINISTRATION-PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND MAKE PLANNING EASYSPEAKER: Kenneth Vercammen, Esq. Edison, NJ(Author-ABA Wills & Estate Administration)Author- Wills & Estate Administration ABAThe January 1, 2017 New Estate Tax law made a number of substantial changes in the administration of estates and trusts in New Jersey.Main Topics:1. 2017 changes to NJ Estate Tax & changes to taxes on pensions2. 2017changes in Federal Estate and Gift Tax3. The New Probate Law and preparation of Wills4. Power of Attorney5. Living Will6. Administering the Estate/ Probate/SurrogateYou do not need to be a resident to attend.COMPLIMENTARY MATERIAL: Brochures on Wills, Probate and Administration of an Estate, Power of Attorney, Living Wills, Real Estate Sales for Seniors, and Trusts.South Brunswick LibraryAtt: Barbara Battles 110 Kingston LaneMonmouth Junction NJ 08852(732) 329-4000x 7286southbrunswicklibrary@gmail.com