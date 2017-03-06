 
News By Tag
* Wills
* Probate
* Seminar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* South Brunswick
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


Wills, Estate Planning & Probate Seminar

 
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- South Brunswick Library

Wills, Estate Planning & Probate Seminar

March 6, 2017 at 2pm   Free community program

WILLS & ESTATE ADMINISTRATION- PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND MAKE PLANNING EASY

SPEAKER: Kenneth Vercammen, Esq. Edison, NJ

         (Author- ABA Wills & Estate Administration)

Author- Wills & Estate Administration ABA

    The January 1, 2017 New Estate Tax law made a number of substantial changes in the administration of estates and trusts in New Jersey.

Main Topics:

1. 2017 changes to NJ Estate Tax & changes to taxes on pensions

2. 2017changes in Federal Estate and Gift Tax

3. The New Probate Law and preparation of Wills

4. Power of Attorney

5.  Living Will

6.  Administering the Estate/ Probate/Surrogate

   You do not need to be a resident to attend.

COMPLIMENTARY MATERIAL: Brochures on Wills, Probate and Administration of an Estate, Power of Attorney, Living Wills, Real Estate Sales for Seniors, and Trusts.

 South Brunswick Library

Att: Barbara Battles 110 Kingston Lane

Monmouth Junction NJ 08852

(732) 329-4000x 7286

southbrunswicklibrary@gmail.com

Contact
Kenneth Vercammen & Associates PC
***@njlaws.com
End
Source:Kenneth Vercammen & Associates PC
Email:***@njlaws.com Email Verified
Tags:Wills, Probate, Seminar
Industry:Books
Location:South Brunswick - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kenneth Vercammen & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share