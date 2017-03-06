News By Tag
Wills, Estate Planning & Probate Seminar
March 6, 2017 at 2pm Free community program
WILLS & ESTATE ADMINISTRATION-
SPEAKER: Kenneth Vercammen, Esq. Edison, NJ
(Author-
Author- Wills & Estate Administration ABA
The January 1, 2017 New Estate Tax law made a number of substantial changes in the administration of estates and trusts in New Jersey.
Main Topics:
1. 2017 changes to NJ Estate Tax & changes to taxes on pensions
2. 2017changes in Federal Estate and Gift Tax
3. The New Probate Law and preparation of Wills
4. Power of Attorney
5. Living Will
6. Administering the Estate/ Probate/Surrogate
You do not need to be a resident to attend.
COMPLIMENTARY MATERIAL: Brochures on Wills, Probate and Administration of an Estate, Power of Attorney, Living Wills, Real Estate Sales for Seniors, and Trusts.
South Brunswick Library
Att: Barbara Battles 110 Kingston Lane
Monmouth Junction NJ 08852
(732) 329-4000x 7286
southbrunswicklibrary@
Contact
Kenneth Vercammen & Associates PC
***@njlaws.com
