iGuideCA San Diego Merges with Digital Real Estate Marketing Agency
DigitalRealtyX, a Real Estate Marketing Agency specializing in photography, 3D interactive virtual tours, video services (aerial and lifestyle), social media marketing, and website design for Real Estate and Commercial properties.
The merge will further enhance DigitalRealtyX portfolio and strategy with the complete end-to-end services to support the Real Estate market in the greater San Diego county region with expansions across other counties. The merge will help accelerate DigitalRealtyX portfolio of services and extend the great benefits to their customers.
"As Realtors are selecting a complete marketing platform for their photography, video and interactive virtual tours, they seek a services partner that can accelerate that delivery for their customers in the real estate market." said Estee Dvora, President of iGuideCA San Diego. "This is an exciting time to formulate the two companies together under DigitalRealtyX and execute on our services for our customers & partners and I look forward to continue running the operation moving forward."
About DigitalRealtyX
DigitalRealtyX, a digital real estate marketing agency, is home to the most talented team of Real Estate & Commercial photography and marketing professionals in the industry. We specialize in real estate photography, marketing, and technology to enable you with the best results and quality. Our team is built on a highly motivated culture of marketing, user experience, creativity and innovation that consistently performs at its peak for each of our clients. Learn more at www.DigitalRealtyX.com
