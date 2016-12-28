News By Tag
Collections Inventory Course Authored by Home Inventory Professional
Tricia Hoekwater, a Certified Inventory Specialist, authored a course for the National Inventory Certification Association's Continuing Education Program.
The association seeks to provide continuing education for members and others in the industry. The growing trend of having valuables and collectibles documented encouraged the creation of the Collections Inventory course. Often business and residential clients are not seeking an inventory of all their assets, but want to have an itemized inventory of their collectibles, such as figurines, stamps, weapons, artwork, books, sports memorabilia, etc. Others who choose to hire a home inventory professional to document all the belongings in their home also want the collectibles documented item-by-item, which is a more specialized service.
Cindy Hartman, Managing Director of NICA, stated, "Tricia is a member of the association and has extensive experience in providing itemized inventories for client's collectibles. I was pleased when she agreed to share her experience and knowledge with the entire industry by authoring this course." Topics include the purposes for collections inventories, examples of how to document specific types of collectibles, process strategies, and how to market a collections inventory service. Creating a collections inventory can be overwhelming. This course breaks it down into manageable steps to ensure a quality result for the client.
Hoekwater views her membership in NICA as an opportunity to serve the asset inventory industry. She explained, "I always strive to provide the best service to my clients, which is why I became a Certified Inventory Specialist. NICA is a resource for continued learning, which has helped me grow professionally and financially. Writing this course gave me the opportunity to help fellow home inventory professionals pursue this specialty."
In addition to providing comprehensive home inventory, collections inventory, decluttering, photo archiving, and paper management services, Tricia speaks to senior and community groups on the topics of Home Inventory, DeCluttering, Digital Legacy, and Digital Photo Libraries. For more information, call 925.206.0103 or visit Uniquely Yours Digital Solutions at http://uniquelyyoursdigitalsolutions.com.
The online, self-directed Collections Inventory course is available on the NICA website at http://www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com/
