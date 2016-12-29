 
News By Tag
* Leather Messenger Bag
* Leather Travel Bag
* Mac Case
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

MacCase Launches Updated Premium Leather Messenger Bag

First update in 10 years is testament to enduring quality and timeless design
 
 
The Updated Premium Leather Messenger Bag by MacCase
The Updated Premium Leather Messenger Bag by MacCase
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Leather Messenger Bag
* Leather Travel Bag
* Mac Case

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Carlsbad - California - US

Subject:
* Products

CARLSBAD, Calif. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has unveiled a new, updated version of their Premium Leather Messenger Bag after a ten year run. The new model features one new addition and one major change. The addition comes in the form of a handle added to the upper rear panel of the bag. The change comes in the form of a single, center mounted magnetic closure replacing the twin, metal, side squeeze buckles.

"It's humbling to think this design has been in production for 10 years and is still a strong seller. This is almost unheard of in our industry. The inclusion of the handle and the updating to the closure are changes customers have been asking for and I've wanted to make for a long time. We can celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Premium Leather Messenger Bag knowing we are producing the best version ever," beamed the designer, Michael Santoro, who is also the Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The Premium Leather Messenger Bag was part of the original MacCase Premium Leather Collection of bags, cases and sleeves launched in 2007. The line reinvented the Apple-specific case market MacCase created nearly a decade early. MacCase's design philosophy is rooted in creating timeless, enduring designs of the highest quality. This is exemplified by the incredibly long product lifecycle of the Premium Leather Messenger Bag. The updated model retails for $299.95 and is available at the company's site. https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-messenger-bag-s

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro and iPad Air models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall, Luggage Pros, Shopladder, B&H and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mac-case.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MacCase News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share