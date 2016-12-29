News By Tag
MacCase Launches Updated Premium Leather Messenger Bag
First update in 10 years is testament to enduring quality and timeless design
"It's humbling to think this design has been in production for 10 years and is still a strong seller. This is almost unheard of in our industry. The inclusion of the handle and the updating to the closure are changes customers have been asking for and I've wanted to make for a long time. We can celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Premium Leather Messenger Bag knowing we are producing the best version ever," beamed the designer, Michael Santoro, who is also the Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The Premium Leather Messenger Bag was part of the original MacCase Premium Leather Collection of bags, cases and sleeves launched in 2007. The line reinvented the Apple-specific case market MacCase created nearly a decade early. MacCase's design philosophy is rooted in creating timeless, enduring designs of the highest quality. This is exemplified by the incredibly long product lifecycle of the Premium Leather Messenger Bag. The updated model retails for $299.95 and is available at the company's site. https://www.mac-
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro and iPad Air models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall, Luggage Pros, Shopladder, B&H and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.
Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
