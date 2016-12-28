News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ATLWOOD® Exclusive Apparel Launch In Atlanta, Georgia!
The ATLWOOD® fashion line boasts some of the most unique styles that will be sure to turn heads everywhere. There is an extreme affection for gold and diamond jewerly throughout the world. We decided to take our ATLWOOD® logo designs to the next level and create some extraordinary bling designs to your closet, think bling jewelry on your favorite piece of clothing. Some people may not be flashy and prefer simple basic casual yet stylish fashion items, no problem, we have them covered also (For instance our very popular glow in the dark logos and our Satin Black Label tags).. Some of the upcoming Spring line pieces will include crew neck and v neck shirts, trucker & polo style one size fits all snapback hats, bucket hats, fitted hats and drawstring bags. Also coming soon we have tank tops, super stylish fitness inspired work out gear and many more items that will be added to our inventory To view ATLWOOD® Apparel photos visit www.facebook.com/
To inquire about bulk order purchase or how to get ATLWOOD® Apparel sold in your retail store email info@atlwood.net or call 404-207-6182
Media Contact
ATLWOOD®
404-207-6182
***@atlwood.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse