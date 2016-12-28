 
News By Tag
* ATLWOOD
* Scotty Scott
* Apparel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

ATLWOOD® Exclusive Apparel Launch In Atlanta, Georgia!

 
 
PMCovershot2016-1226 17_03_01
PMCovershot2016-1226 17_03_01
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
ATLWOOD
Scotty Scott
Apparel

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ATLANTA - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Worldwide fashion is and has always been a big deal. Whether your perference is basic casual or super intense flair, fly and flashy, fashion is one of mainstream's most coveted form of expression. With so many clothing lines in the world today there is one line that has burst on the scene with a vegenance and created an immensely popular buzz in just a few years. Introducing ATLWOOD® Apparel, this is the fashion/apparel component of the stellar All Rights Reserved ATLWOOD® Trademark created by Founder and Owner Scotty Scott. You may have seen the hats and shirts floating around Atlanta, Georgia a time or two in the past few years since its inception. Atlanta is now affectionately called "The New Hollywood" or ATLWOOD®. This incredible city has made an amazing mark in the entertainment world through the Music Industry, Film Industry, Sports Industry, Gaming Industry and most recently the Fashion Industry. ATLWOOD® is also the home base headquarters of some of the world's largest Fortune 500 corporate business entities. Now through the creation of the new ATLWOOD® Apparel online clothing store, people from around the globe can be apart of fashion history. ATLWOOD® is more than just a brand, it's a lifestyle!


The ATLWOOD® fashion line boasts some of the most unique styles that will be sure to turn heads everywhere. There is an extreme affection for gold and diamond jewerly throughout the world. We decided to take our ATLWOOD® logo designs to the next level and create some extraordinary bling designs to your closet, think bling jewelry on your favorite piece of clothing. Some people may not be flashy and prefer simple basic casual yet stylish fashion items, no problem, we have them covered also (For instance our very popular glow in the dark logos and our Satin Black Label tags).. Some of the upcoming Spring line pieces will include crew neck and v neck shirts, trucker & polo style one size fits all snapback hats, bucket hats, fitted hats and drawstring bags. Also coming soon we have tank tops, super stylish fitness inspired work out gear and many more items that will be added to our inventory To view ATLWOOD® Apparel photos visit www.facebook.com/atlwoodapparel

To inquire about bulk order purchase or how to get ATLWOOD® Apparel sold in your retail store email info@atlwood.net or call 404-207-6182

Media Contact
ATLWOOD®
404-207-6182
***@atlwood.net
End
Source:
Email:***@atlwood.net Email Verified
Tags:ATLWOOD, Scotty Scott, Apparel
Industry:Apparel
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ATLWOOD® PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share