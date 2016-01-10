 
Setting Intentions for You and Your Animal for 2017

Enjoy This Journey With Your Animals And Have This Year Be Your Best Year Yet
 
 
Vicki Draper with Client Vicki and Desi
Vicki Draper with Client Vicki and Desi
BOTHELL, Wash. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Intentions are very powerful.

Did you set goals and intentions for 2017 for yourself?

Did you set intentions for your animal?

Now is your opportunity to have a bonding connection time with your animal while setting up 2017 for optimal health, harmony and ease for you and your precious animals.

Vicki Draper is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.

Vicki and Healing You, Healing Your Animal Presents:

Setting Intentions For You and Your Animals Live Teleclass

When: January 10th, 2016

Time: 6pm Pacific

Location: Call in from the comfort of your location

Investment: FREE!

* Call-in details will be provided on sign-up.

With the knowing "all things are possible", now is time to create your desires including your animals. You are a team.

Register – click this link:  http://www.healingyouranimal.com/SettingIntentionsTelecla...

Vicki Draper
Healing You, Healing Your Animal
***@healingyouranimal.com
