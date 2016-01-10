News By Tag
Setting Intentions for You and Your Animal for 2017
Enjoy This Journey With Your Animals And Have This Year Be Your Best Year Yet
Did you set goals and intentions for 2017 for yourself?
Did you set intentions for your animal?
Now is your opportunity to have a bonding connection time with your animal while setting up 2017 for optimal health, harmony and ease for you and your precious animals.
Vicki Draper is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.
Vicki and Healing You, Healing Your Animal Presents:
Setting Intentions For You and Your Animals Live Teleclass
When: January 10th, 2016
Time: 6pm Pacific
Location: Call in from the comfort of your location
Investment: FREE!
* Call-in details will be provided on sign-up.
With the knowing "all things are possible", now is time to create your desires including your animals. You are a team.
Register – click this link: http://www.healingyouranimal.com/
Contact
Vicki Draper
Healing You, Healing Your Animal
***@healingyouranimal.com
End
