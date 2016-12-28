News By Tag
Award-Winning Colorado PR Firm Garners Nearly a Dozen Colorado Contracts in 2017
"While we work with clients all over the U.S., we truly love being able to support those right here in our state," said President of Red Energy Public Relations, Amy Sufak. "We know this market well and feel honored to be able to be trusted with some of Colorado's most notable organizations and business leaders as we help them reach their goals of further connecting with their target demographic."
Bestway Disposal has retained Red Energy to support their digital marketing efforts through strategic social media management and earned news media outreach.
Red Energy was contracted to support Pro River Tech with local, regional and national news media outreach to include their recent acquisition of L&G Computer Services.
Nationally recognized, Colorado Dermatology Institute, has retained Red Energy for a third consecutive contract for a comprehensive public relations campaign to include earned media, advertising management, graphic design, digital marketing, event management and community outreach.
Motif Jazz Cafe, Dog Haus, Ent Credit Union and Cacao Chemistry have contracted Red Energy to support their new location openings in 2017 to include earned media outreach support.
Red Energy has been retained to support Melody Living, a national Cedarwood Development assisted living project premiering in Colorado Springs.
GTL Development's Meridian Ranch has contracted Red Energy for news media outreach support.
Nor'wood Development Group has retained Red Energy to support Wolf Ranch's community outreach efforts through strategic event management.
"Our passion is to help our clients by telling their story," said Sufak. "It's our strategic and results-driven approach that helps us connect their unique story and vision with the greater community."
For more information, visit RedEnergyPR.com or call 719.465.3565.
# # #
About Red Energy Public Relations, Advertising & Events
Red Energy is an award winning United States Air Force veteran, minority, woman-owned, small business headquartered in Colorado with locations in Los Angeles and Boston. The boutique agency, with 20 + years of experience, is an international provider of events, news media interview training, crisis communication management, marketing and creative communication services. Founded in 2008, Red Energy was established on the principles of delivering excellence to every client to include non-profits, corporations and governmental entities across the nation. The Red Energy team offers an integrated approach between public relations, advertising and events that builds awareness and visibility for organizations. Red Energy's founder and president, Amy Sufak, is a 2016 Woman of Influence through the Colorado Springs Business Journal and also has been featured as a Colorado Public Relations Person of the Year.
