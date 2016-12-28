The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features JACKSONVILLE Head Coach Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Chris Hayes of Jacksonville as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Chris Hayes enters his first year as the Dolphin Head Coach after spending three years as the Dolphins assistant head coach during his second stint with the team that began in 2013. As assistant head coach, Hayes served as the third base coach, coordinated the Dolphin offense, worked with the hitters, baserunners and infielders. He also coordinated and managed team travel, equipment and the strength and conditioning program. Additionally, Hayes spent significant time assisting Dolphin recruiting coordinator, Chuck Jeroloman, with recruiting.A 1995 graduate of Jacksonville University, Hayes was previously on staff from 2003-08 before taking over the Seminole State College of Florida program as Head Coach for five seasons from 2009-2013. He brings to the JU program 15 years of coaching and nine years of playing experience at the collegiate and professional levels. In 2013, Hayes returned to the River City after leading Seminole State to a 125-113-1 overall record in five seasons and represented the Mid-Florida Conference in the FCSAA state tournament in 2013.Hayes first joined the Dolphins as an assistant coach in 2003, helping the team to back-to-back ASUN Conference championships and NCAA Regional appearances in 2006 and 2007. Prior to his time at JU, Hayes spent two years as an assistant coach at Wolfson High School in Jacksonville from 2002-03, where the team won the district championship in 2002 and 2003, while earning a No. 12 national ranking at the end of the 2003 season.Before launching his coaching career, Hayes spent five seasons (1995-2000) with the Toronto Blue Jays organization after being drafted in the 28th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Hayes was a four-year starter at Jacksonville from 1992-95, was drafted on two occasions by MLB organizations (1994, Seattle; 1995, Toronto) and twice earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors.