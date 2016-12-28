 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Vintage Undercover Moog Vol. 3'

 
1 2 3
Vintage Undercover Moog
Vintage Undercover Moog
OAKVILLE, Ontario - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Stark Sound Lab (SSL), a Moog inspired experimental electronic music project that creates Progressive Rock music and soundtracks, has just released its third instalment of Vintage Undercover Moog.

Vintage Undercover Moog vol. 1 and 2 released in Dec 2016, and vol. 3 released in Jan 2017, are 25th Anniversary Edition recordings created from original cover arrangements performed by Donovan Stark at A Better Production Studio, Riverside, California between 1985 to 1992.

These 21st century arrangements bring to life the vintage sounds of classic analogue Moog synthesizers including Model D, Voyager, System 55, Model 15 and Theremin.

Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Donovan Stark, Andy Stark

Digital Distribution - Stark Records

The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay; now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

The true effect of SSL is in the experience of listening. Vintage Undercover Moog vol. 1, 2 and 3 are now available from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide.

– Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
Stark Records

at iTunes –
Canada: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/stark-sound-lab/id1157...
USA: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/stark-sound-lab/id1157...

At Amazon –
USA: https://www.amazon.com/Vintage-Undercover-Moog-Vol-3/dp/B...
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vintage-Undercover-Moog-Vol-3/dp...

Official Website –
http://starksoundlab.ca

End
Source:Stark Sound Lab
Email:***@starkrecords.ca Email Verified
Tags:Moog, The Beatles, Electronic Music, Stark Sound Lab, Stark Records, Theremin, Progressive Rock, Instrumental
Industry:Entertainment, Music, Television
Location:Oakville - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share