Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Vintage Undercover Moog Vol. 3'
Vintage Undercover Moog vol. 1 and 2 released in Dec 2016, and vol. 3 released in Jan 2017, are 25th Anniversary Edition recordings created from original cover arrangements performed by Donovan Stark at A Better Production Studio, Riverside, California between 1985 to 1992.
These 21st century arrangements bring to life the vintage sounds of classic analogue Moog synthesizers including Model D, Voyager, System 55, Model 15 and Theremin.
Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Donovan Stark, Andy Stark
Digital Distribution - Stark Records
The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay; now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.
The true effect of SSL is in the experience of listening. Vintage Undercover Moog vol. 1, 2 and 3 are now available from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide.
Stark Records
