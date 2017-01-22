Southland Symphony and Repertory Opera join forces for An Exceptional Concert

This concert is part of a joint fundraising drive. Featured artists include mezzo-soprano LizBeth Lucca (ROC Artistic Director), violist Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann (SSO Music Director and Conductor), & pianist Brian Farrell (ROC Musical Director).

--: Repertory Opera Company and the Southland Symphony Orchestra are pleased to presenta fundraising event for the SSO and ROCSunday January 22, 2017 at 4pm: First Christian Church 1751 N Park Ave Pomona CA 91768This concert is part of a joint fundraising drive for the SSO and ROC,featuring works for viola and voice. Please come, enjoy, and support these truly "exceptional"arts organizations. The Repertory Opera Company is known forand the Southland Symphony Orchestra enriches our community by engaging audiences and inspiring a love of music through exciting live symphony performances, innovative programming, and educational outreach, providing opportunities for the community to experience the very best in musicViolist Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, Music Director & Conductor of the SSO, and Mezzo-soprano LizBeth Lucca, Artistic Director of the Repertory Opera Company, will be joined by pianist Brian Farrell, Musical Director of the Repertory Opera Company to offer an afternoon of exceptional artistryVaughan Williams(piano), Group IJohannes Brahms, Op. 91Georges Bizetfrom(special arrangement by the artists)J S Bachfor unaccompanied viola. BWV 1008J S BachfromBWV 244Giacomo Puccinifromand more...Tickets may be purchased online atBoth of these outstanding arts organizations need and deserve your support.The Southland Symphony presented its first concert in Ontario on Sunday, December 11, 2011. The orchestra's founder and director, Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, who had recently relocated to the area, saw a need and an opportunity to bring symphonic music to the larger Ontario Community, a community which was already embracing arts and culture. Since then, more than 30, full-orchestra concerts have been presented for this community, including internationally renowned musicians from all over the globe.The SSO offers opportunities for the community to experience the very best in music, "right in their own back-yards."No long drives to downtown Los Angeles, no expensive parking. Arts and music for our community, in our community.The Southland Symphony Orchestra is a volunteer, community orchestra, providing fantastic opportunities for qualified musicians to experience and perform live music of the highest quality. We welcome musicians of all ages and from all walks of life: Students and senior citizens, professionals and amateurs: Hobbyist, Professional, Retired…. All are welcome.The Repertory Opera Company is directed by LizBeth Lucca, who has helmed over 35 productions in LA and at the Shaker Mountain Opera Festival. Brian Farrell, Julliard graduate and the recipient of the Vladimir Horowitz Scholarship, is the musical director. He has garnered a 1st prize award at the Yamaha Keyboard Competition as well as having held the position of Assistant Conductor with Los Angeles Opera. He is the solo accompanist for the Repertory Opera Company.Repertory Opera Company is dedicated to bring opera to the community. By removing the pretentious stigma associated with traditional operas, like sky-rocketing ticket prices, they are making opera available and accessible to the masses. The uniqueness of this group lies in their extraordinary commitment to building a company which is convenient and graspable for all opera lovers. LizBeth Luccas, artistic director, vision was to create a mid-level priced opera company which would impassion a discerning audience. In addition to bringing the opera to us, the Repertory Opera Company also provides a place where emerging and devoted singers where they can sing their roles and improve their craft.More information is available on the websites of the organizations:www.southlandsymphony.comwww.reoperaco.org