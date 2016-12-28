News By Tag
New choice in emergency healthcare for Corpus Christi Independent School District employees
Physicians Premier, a freestanding emergency room, is now considered "In-Network" for CCISD staff
CCISD employees now have a recognized choice when it comes to Emergency Medical Care should they ever feel in need of such care.
Physicians Premier ER will help educate CCISD staff of its services in relation to the place and importance of primary care and urgent care medical services.
As fully equipped Freestanding Emergency Centers, Physicians Premier ER is geared to treating patients who feel they need emergency medical attention - immediately, effectively and comfortably, with the added advantage of a simplified, single bill.
Coastal Bend residents now have a choice and freestanding emergency centers can take the wait and trauma out of a medical emergency situation.
Donna Adams, CCISD Director of Certified and Professional Personnel, stated, "Having had the opportunity to understand the distinction between an Urgent Care and a Freestanding Emergency Center, we naturally want our staff to have a choice when it comes to their emergency care and to make sure that our insurance will recognize this at our insured levels as if going to a hospital."
"We are pleased to be an emergency healthcare option for CCISD employees," confirms Cyndi Rucinski, Physicians Premier ER Community Outreach Manager, who met with Ms. Adams.
Freestanding Emergency Centers can improve access to care by alleviating pressures placed on overcrowded hospitals, having a simplified single bill and a point of contact. They can also provide consummate quality of care, are licensed, closely regulated and fully equipped for all medical emergencies, and they can be located closer to home.
For more information on healthcare statutes, visit http://mdpremier.com/
About Physicians Premier ER
Physicians Premier ER offers patients a modern emergency room experience from the moment they walk into the waiting room to paying the bill. Differences include treatment by an experienced Emergency Medicine Physician, fast on-site lab results, a singular bill for all services provided, a short wait if any, a relaxing environment, and a swift referral to area hospitals.
