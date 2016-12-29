 
CosmoLex Announces New Release Focused On Financial Data Migration

New CosmoLex update will be music to the ears of legal firms looking to migrate into the cloud for the new year.
 
 
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- CosmoLex, a leading cloud-based, law practice management software provider, has announced their most recent product release and the enhancements associated with it.

The new release focuses on enhancing client firms' ability to migrate different sets of financial data into the CosmoLex system.

"This new release is particularly timely." said Rick Kabra, CEO of CosmoLex. "The beginning of a new year is the perfect time for law firms to migrate to cloud systems but the migration of financial data can be a major barrier. CosmoLex now has built-in tools to import historical trust and business accounting transactions. At CosmoLex, we have taken an otherwise cumbersome process and simplified it."

CosmoLex has long been at the forefront of legal accounting in the cloud as their practice management system includes sophisticated legal accounting functionality. CosmoLex Release 4.5 should be music to the ears of firms migrating to CosmoLex as they can now streamline their practice without compromising the continuity of their books.

"With Release 4.5 we really wanted to make it easier for law firms to align all of their accounting in one place -- and do it accurately." said Kabra. "We have a long held belief that legal accounting is far different from any other type of accounting and this update is another example of how CosmoLex is adding unique value to small law practices across the country."

While this release focuses on legal accounting data migration functionality, there is a wide range of new features and enhancements. This includes:

• Historical Financial Migrations for Business & Credit Card Accounts
• Historical Financial Transaction Migrations for Trust Accounts
• Ability to Export CosmoLex Data in PDF, Excel, or CSV Formats
• All Reports Can Now Be Viewed On-screen Without A Download
• Stored Payees Can Be Classified As "Eligible for 1099"

In addition to these new features and enhancements CosmoLex Release 4.5 also addresses known issues affecting how multi-day calendar events have been displayed and the ability to sort invoices by invoice number.

For any media inquiries please contact Joshua Goldberg at jgoldberg@cosmolex.com.

About CosmoLex

CosmoLex®, the leader in legal practice management software that includes all the tools needed to efficiently manage a law firm under one login. With clients in 48 states CosmoLex allows firms to handle legal billing, law firm accounting, attorney trust accounting, and legal practice management in one seamless service delivered via the cloud. CosmoLex saves firms time and money while keeping compliance top of mind. Read more about CosmoLex at www.cosmolex.com. For ongoing news, please go to www.cosmolex.com/about/news-events/.

