January 2017





Zonta delivers Safeway-provided holiday meals to nearly 1,000 people

Members of Zonta Douglas County delivered nearly 1,000 meals provided by Safeway to families through the Douglas Elbert Task Force, Family Tree and Action Centers in Lakewood.
 
 
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Members of Zonta Douglas County continued to fulfill their mission to improve the lives of women and children by delivering turkey holiday meals to nearly 1,000 people.  Zontians and their family members partnered with their local Safeway store that provided the meals.

"Through Front-end Manager Erica Solis and all of the checkers who sold Turkey Bucks to customers, Safeway was able to give us enough boxes of mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and Turkey breasts to feed 976 people," explains Judy Nesavich, Zonta Douglas County president. "These meals are in addition to the 1,332 meals that we delivered to people for Thanksgiving.

"Our members paired up in small groups and took the food throughout the Denver Metro Area—to the Douglas Elbert Task Force, Family Tree, and Action Centers in Lakewood," Nesavich says. "We felt as though we really made a difference during the holidays this year."

In addition to volunteering for programs like delivering turkey meals, Zonta Douglas County gives grants to community groups and scholarships to high school seniors. Its programs are funded primarily through its annual Trivia Night Fundraiser scheduled for April 8, 2017. Teams of six adults compete in eight rounds of mind-bending trivia with cash prizes for the top teams. For more information on the 2017 event, visit www.zontadouglascounty.org.

About Zonta

Founded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County is part of Zonta International, a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide.  The group meets the first Monday evening of every month at La Dolce Vita Restaurant in Castle Pines. Nearly 33,000 members belong to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 67 countries and geographic areas.  For more information visit www.zontadouglascounty.org.

