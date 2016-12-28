 
'Guardians,' 'X-Files,' Mayhew Q&As Highlight Panels At Wizard World New Orleans

Interactive Sessions with Michael Cudlitz, Steven Yeun, Tom Wilson, Christopher Lloyd, James Marsters, Joonas Suotamo, Comics Creators, Costume Contests, Screenings Featured At Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
 
 
David Duchovny and Mitch Pileggi Panel
David Duchovny and Mitch Pileggi Panel
 
NEW ORLEANS - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Q&A sessions with Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, and Sean Gunn, "X-Files" standouts David Duchovny and Mitch Pileggi, "Arrow" headliners Stephen Amell and David Ramsey, Peter Mayhew (Star Wars), Michael Cudlitz and Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead"), Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson (Back to the Future), a concert by videogame tribute band "Critical Hit," costume contests, comics-themed sessions, screenings, gaming and more are among the programming highlights at Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans, Friday through Sunday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:

Interactive Q&As with the Guardians of the Galaxy stars Bautista, Rooker, and Gunn (Saturday, 1 p.m.); "X-Files" Duchovny and Pileggi (Saturday, 2 p.m.); "Arrow's" Amell and Ramsey (Sunday, noon); "The Walking Dead's" Cudlitz and Yeun (Sunday, 11 a.m.); Back to the Future's Lloyd and Wilson (Sunday, 2 p.m.)

Solo Q&A sessions with Mayhew (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.); Star Wars' Joonas Suotamo (Sunday, 12:30 p.m.); Ted's Sam Jones (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.); A Nightmare on Elm Street's Robert Englund (Saturday, noon); "Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" James Marsters (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.); "Firefly's" Jewel Staite (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.); "Bates Motel's" Max Thieriot (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); Theo Rossi (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.) and Jason David Frank (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)

Join TV host, Montel Williams for a CONversation (Saturday, 11 a.m.)

World Of Warcraft composer Jason Hayes and his video game tribute band 'Critical Hit' perform original arrangements and electrifying live concerts of music from the most celebrated videogames of all time (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)

A Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza including a screening of the original movie with Barry Bostwick -- plus the local shadow cast, The Well-Hung Speakers, and a display of original props and costumes. (Saturday, 7 p.m.) (Paid Event)

"In the Ring" with WWE® Superstar Finn Bálor® (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Sessions featuring superstar creators Bob Camp, Phil Ortiz, Ty Templeton and Guy Gilchrist (Friday, 6 p.m.); Fred Van Lente, Jack Kirby, Ty Templeton, Dean Haspiel and Danny Fingeroth (Saturday, 4 p.m.); Howard Chaykin, Dean Haspiel, Brannon Costello (Saturday, 1 p.m.); Victor Dandridge (Friday; 6:30 p.m.); Clinton Hobart (Friday, 7 p.m./Saturday, 2 p.m.); Adelso Corona (Saturday, 3 p.m.); Tom Cook (Saturday, noon); Koolashek (Friday, 8 p.m./Saturday, noon); Steve Geiger (Saturday, 1 p.m./Sunday, 11 p.m.); and Steve Lavigne and Billy Martin (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Storytelling with groundbreaking artist Michael Golden (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.)

Screening of live action feature film Bad Kids of Crestview Academy (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Cosplay instruction with Dandridge and cosplay pros Brit Bliss (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Mogchelle (Friday, 6:30 p.m./Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), and Emma Tate (Friday 8:30 p.m./Saturday, 11:30 a.m.)

World famous Wizard World Costume Contests for adults (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) and kids (Sunday, 3 p.m.)

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.  (*Note: the Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza event requires a separate ticket.)

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans programming is available at http://www.wizardworld.com/programming-neworleans.html (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans is the first in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/neworleans?SID=bb3u5g989l....

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, cosplay, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/searchby/city/.

