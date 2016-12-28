News By Tag
'Guardians,' 'X-Files,' Mayhew Q&As Highlight Panels At Wizard World New Orleans
Interactive Sessions with Michael Cudlitz, Steven Yeun, Tom Wilson, Christopher Lloyd, James Marsters, Joonas Suotamo, Comics Creators, Costume Contests, Screenings Featured At Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:
Interactive Q&As with the Guardians of the Galaxy stars Bautista, Rooker, and Gunn (Saturday, 1 p.m.); "X-Files" Duchovny and Pileggi (Saturday, 2 p.m.); "Arrow's" Amell and Ramsey (Sunday, noon); "The Walking Dead's" Cudlitz and Yeun (Sunday, 11 a.m.); Back to the Future's Lloyd and Wilson (Sunday, 2 p.m.)
Solo Q&A sessions with Mayhew (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.); Star Wars' Joonas Suotamo (Sunday, 12:30 p.m.); Ted's Sam Jones (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.); A Nightmare on Elm Street's Robert Englund (Saturday, noon); "Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" James Marsters (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.); "Firefly's" Jewel Staite (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.); "Bates Motel's" Max Thieriot (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); Theo Rossi (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.) and Jason David Frank (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
Join TV host, Montel Williams for a CONversation (Saturday, 11 a.m.)
World Of Warcraft composer Jason Hayes and his video game tribute band 'Critical Hit' perform original arrangements and electrifying live concerts of music from the most celebrated videogames of all time (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)
A Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza including a screening of the original movie with Barry Bostwick -- plus the local shadow cast, The Well-Hung Speakers, and a display of original props and costumes. (Saturday, 7 p.m.) (Paid Event)
"In the Ring" with WWE® Superstar Finn Bálor® (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Sessions featuring superstar creators Bob Camp, Phil Ortiz, Ty Templeton and Guy Gilchrist (Friday, 6 p.m.); Fred Van Lente, Jack Kirby, Ty Templeton, Dean Haspiel and Danny Fingeroth (Saturday, 4 p.m.); Howard Chaykin, Dean Haspiel, Brannon Costello (Saturday, 1 p.m.); Victor Dandridge (Friday; 6:30 p.m.); Clinton Hobart (Friday, 7 p.m./Saturday, 2 p.m.); Adelso Corona (Saturday, 3 p.m.); Tom Cook (Saturday, noon); Koolashek (Friday, 8 p.m./Saturday, noon); Steve Geiger (Saturday, 1 p.m./Sunday, 11 p.m.); and Steve Lavigne and Billy Martin (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Storytelling with groundbreaking artist Michael Golden (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.)
Screening of live action feature film Bad Kids of Crestview Academy (Friday, 7 p.m.)
Cosplay instruction with Dandridge and cosplay pros Brit Bliss (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Mogchelle (Friday, 6:30 p.m./Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), and Emma Tate (Friday 8:30 p.m./Saturday, 11:30 a.m.)
World famous Wizard World Costume Contests for adults (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) and kids (Sunday, 3 p.m.)
