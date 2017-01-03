News By Tag
The Vet Set Now Offering Cold Laser Therapy For Dogs and Cats
The Vet Set, New York's in-home/office pet care service, is now offering Cold Laser Therapy for dogs and cats.
As our animal companions age, recover from trauma, or simply need relief from every day aches and pains, Cold Laser Therapy offers a drug-free, surgery-free and pain-free relief for both dogs and cats. Class 4 Lasers, also known as cold lasers, were approved by the FDA in 2002. Millions of patients including human, canine, feline, and equine patients have benefited from this non-invasive treatment.
Almost any condition with an inflammatory or pain component can be treated with a class 4 laser. Anything from arthritis, chronic and acute ear infections, skin conditions, pancreatitis, gingivitis, post-surgical pain, hair loss, burns, back and neck problems, anal sac problems and more can all be treated successfully with class 4 laser therapy.
How It Works: When the laser is turned on the infrared laser light interacts with tissues at the cellular level. Photons of light from the laser penetrate deeply into tissues and accelerate cellular reproduction and growth. The laser light also increases the energy available to the cell by increasing ATP production so that the cell can take on nutrients faster and get rid of waste products. As a result of exposure to laser light, all cells, including the cells of tendons, ligaments and muscles are repaired faster.
The procedure takes 1 – 3 minutes per site and the amount of treatments vary depending on the condition. For instance, acute conditions may be treated daily, particularly if they are accompanied by significant pain. More chronic problems respond better when treatments are received 2 to 3 times a week, tapering to once every week or two as improvement is seen. Pets may feel improvement in their condition (usually pain reduction) after the first treatment or sometimes after a few sessions. Each treatment is cumulative and results are often felt after 3 or 4 sessions.
"I strongly believe that Cold Laser Therapy for animals is one of the best muscle and tissue healing therapies available today," expresses Taylor Truitt, DVM CEO & Founder of The Vet Set, "Our staff has witnessed significant improvements in clients first hand and I'm proud to say this therapy has made believers out of all of us here at The Vet Set."
Two recent Cold Therapy Laser patients at The Vet Set include Mercury, a 12 year old French Bulldog and Nikko, a 17 year old Rat Terrier. Mercury's owner Jessie and Dr. Taylor Truitt decided that he was too old for surgery. Mercury had lost a lot of muscle and wasn't walking. Now after 6-7 treatments of cold laser therapy, he is walking and 35% of his muscle mass is back!
Nikko suffered from back issues and a degenerative neurologic disorder. His owner, Lynore, believes laser therapy is what is improving his quality of life and keeping him comfortable in his golden years.
"Years of catching frisbees and tennis balls took a toll on my Rat Terrier. I noticed it was getting harder and harder for him to get up and greet me at the door and one day, he wasn't able to greet me at all. I found him unable to walk. His back legs could no longer hold him due to a back issue. Laser therapy made all the difference for my pup. I could tell a difference in just a few sessions. It was obvious that discomfort decreased, and he started walking with a better stride." States Lynore L. Owner of Nikko.
Cold Laser Therapy Packages:
1st Site = $60.00 and any additional site is $15.
The procedure typically costs around $90.00 per session.
"It's an amazing thing to be able to restore an animal's level of comfort without being invasive, causing pain or requiring sedatives. We are thrilled to now offer Therapeutic Laser for both canines and felines at The Vet Set!" states Dr. Taylor Truitt.
About The Vet Set: The Vet Set was founded by Dr. Taylor Truitt to bring the best veterinary care to your home, office, or hotel in Manhattan and Brooklyn 7 days a week. Stress interferes with your pet's health, so you can now eliminate the anxiety of an office visit and let The Vet Set come to you. We offer preventative medicine, vaccines, diagnostic testing, health certificates, acupuncture, and hospice care. With our new hospital designed with "Fear Free" architecture to ease the stress of a hospital visit, we now offer surgery, dental care, x-rays, ultrasond and critical care. With an easy to use app and also telemedicine we make it easier than ever to keep in touch with your vet! Learn more about The Vet Set Here: http://vetset.net/
The Vet Set Fear-Free Hospital is located at: 577 Henry St Brooklyn, NY 11231.
