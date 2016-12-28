News By Tag
IDI Distributors Announces Acquisition of Kevin Distributing
Companies Expand Insulation Products, Services & Geographic Coverage
"We are excited to now offer KDI's customers the full IDI portfolio of insulation products, accessories and services," said Chris Novogratz, vice president of IDI. Novogratz continued, "Of course, KDI's commitment to spray foam, SPF equipment and market leading customer service will not change. KDI has grown their business by putting the customer first, which directly aligns with IDI's philosophy."
The KDI division of IDI will be led by Dan Bitney, branch manager of KDI. IDI will also bring the KDI management team on board in an effort to continue the focus on customer relationships and service both companies are known for.
"We are thrilled to have KDI's management team join the IDI family and for IDI to expand our presence in the mountain states, which will be a new market for us," said Joe Novogratz, president of IDI.
