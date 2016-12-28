 
IDI Distributors Announces Acquisition of Kevin Distributing

Companies Expand Insulation Products, Services & Geographic Coverage
 
 
CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Joe Novogratz, President of IDI Distributors, America's leading wholesale insulation source, announced today that it has acquired Kevin Distributing (KDI) to operate as a division of IDI. The new partnership will broaden IDI's geographic coverage to the mountain states and expand both distributors' product portfolios and service capabilities.

"We are excited to now offer KDI's customers the full IDI portfolio of insulation products, accessories and services," said Chris Novogratz, vice president of IDI. Novogratz continued, "Of course, KDI's commitment to spray foam, SPF equipment and market leading customer service will not change. KDI has grown their business by putting the customer first, which directly aligns with IDI's philosophy."

The KDI division of IDI will be led by Dan Bitney, branch manager of KDI. IDI will also bring the KDI management team on board in an effort to continue the focus on customer relationships and service both companies are known for.

"We are thrilled to have KDI's management team join the IDI family and for IDI to expand our presence in the mountain states, which will be a new market for us," said Joe Novogratz, president of IDI.

About IDI Distributors: IDI is a family owned and operated insulation distribution company that was founded in 1979. For nearly 40 years, IDI has supported its mission of supplying the market with a wide selection of quality insulation while acting as a true, professional resource for independent contractors. With 43 locations nationwide, IDI is America's wholesale insulation source. For more information about IDI, visit idi-insulation.com.

About Kevin Distributing: Kevin Distributing is a full line distributor of polyurethane spray foam insulation (SPI) and equipment, parts and supporting services.They distribute throughout the western United States and Canada, shipping directly from Montana to Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, North Dakota and South Dakota. For more information about Kevin Distributing, visit kevindistributing.com.

Contact
Chris Novogratz, Vice President
IDI Distributors, Inc.
***@idimn.com
