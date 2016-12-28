News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Collier Child Care Resources Names Director of Finance
Hughes holds an Associate of Science degree in Accounting/Computer Programming from Davenport University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/
Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR said, "Carol demonstrates a high degree of professionalism and knowledge in complex financial matters. CCCR's early education programs each present a unique financial challenge. With her outstanding attention to detail, and as CCCR grows, I am confident that Carol will guide us with her broad financial expertise."
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) operates four early learning centers in Collier County. Two centers located in Naples include Child's Path and Little Wonders for children age two to five. Many of the children enrolled, who are from working families that fall below the Federal Poverty Level and cannot afford the cost of quality care and education, receive partial tuition assistance. A Step Up Child Development Centerslocated at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools, are for children ages birth to five years, serving teen parents in the TAPP program, Collier County Public School teachers, and county employees.
To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR), volunteer, or make a donation, visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
About CCCR:
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a private, non-profit child care agency. Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most. At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals. To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
Contact
Dianne Reed
***@collierchildcare.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse