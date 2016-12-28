News By Tag
S4 Inc. Captures IT Management Support Contract, Ceiling Value of $99M
The N2ITSM contract allows S4 Inc. and its team to provide information technology service management including classified and unclassified data, voice, and video networks.
S4 brings over fifteen years of experience providing innovative and responsive IT solutions to US Government and Department of Defense (DoD) customers to this effort. "This is a great opportunity for S4 and compliments our already outstanding support to N&NC," said Jay Davis, Vice President at S4 Inc. "We are excited to continue our support to NORAD and USNORTHCOM,"
About S4 Inc.
S4 Inc. is a professional services firm specializing in Enterprise Information Technology (IT) Solutions; Advisory & Assistance Services (A&AS); and Cyber Security.
S4 delivers mission critical support to such organizations as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Defense (DoD), the US Government, and subordinate agencies and commands. We have assembled the resources and domain knowledge to deliver leading edge solutions to both peacetime planners and war fighters within scope, on time and within budget. Headquartered in Bedford, MA, S4 has offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Dayton, OH, Huntsville, AL, and Omaha, NE, as well as project sites across the United States. S4 Inc. is a Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and holds an ISO 9001certification, as well as a CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 2 rating.
S4 Inc. has the agility, strategy and insight to provide effective solutions to rapidly changing needs. For more information about S4, please visit us at http://www.s4inc.com.
Contact
Jay Davis
719-302-5564
***@s4inc.com
