Annual Chincoteague Easter Decoy & Art Festival

 
 
Easter Decoy and Art Festival 3
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Event Name: Annual Chincoteague Easter Decoy & Art Festival

Date of Event: April 14 & 15, 2017

Hours: April 14 – Noon-6:00 p.m. and April 15 – 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Number of Years: 38

Admission Fee: $4.00 each day – children under 12 are free

Location: Chincoteague Combined School – 4586 Main Street – Chincoteague Island, VA

Entry Fee: $60.00 (6' x 5'), $90 (L Space), $125 (10' x 10')

Eligibility: Juried

Description of Event: Local and national carvers and artists exhibit their work.  Awards are given in various carving categories, art and photography.  Special awards are given for best carving display and best art display.  There is also a Children's Choice Award given for a favorite artist.  The Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence is awarded to the exhibitor who displays excellence as an individual as well as an artist and/or carver.  This award is voted on by the exhibitors.  There will be hand carved and/or painted wooden Easter Eggs designed by various exhibitors which will be offered in a silent auction.  An auction of Pre-loved Treasures has been a festival highlight in recent years. All proceeds of the Pre-Loved Treasures Silent Auction will benefit the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team.

Phone: 757-336-6161

Website address: www.chincoteaguechamber.com and  www.chincoteaguedecoyshow.com

