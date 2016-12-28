 
News By Tag
* Flexible Packaging
* Stand-up Pouches
* Coffee packaging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brea
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


PBFY Remains Industry Leader by Expanding to Tennessee

PBFY offers faster services to East Coast and Midwestern Clients
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Flexible Packaging
* Stand-up Pouches
* Coffee packaging

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Brea - California - US

Subject:
* Companies

BREA, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- PBFY announces significant capacity expansion to better serve East Coast and Midwest customers by opening up a new manufacturing and shipping site in Portland, Tennessee this January. Not only will they offer industry leading service to their current customer base, but now will grow to take on more customers, all while providing the highest quality in flexible packaging.

Residents of Portland can expect the same high quality working environment that is currently offered in the Brea location. CEO and founder of PBFY, Lyndsey Tidwell, states that the company's goal is to "invest in the area…and offer full time employment to make the overall economy grow." The new Tennessee employees are not the only ones that will benefit. After careful review of feedback, PBFY listened to their East Coast customers that wanted lower costs and expedited shipping. By expanding into Tennessee, PBFY will be able to accomplish timely services, brand recognition, and product line growth. The brand new 60,000-square foot facility will expand on the Brea site; President Matt Bryant assures that the same level of customer follow-through and engagement will continue in the new facility, "our account executives are packaging experts that are engaged in the entire process, so our customers aren't constantly getting handed off to customer service and other departments."

Quality and timeliness are the goals in this expansion. In it's founding, PBFY wanted to help businesses no matter how small or large to grow and expand in both their products and overall brand. As the company grows, with projections to go internationally in the next two to three years, customers can expect to see shorter shipping times, more high-quality products, and many new services. Chris Castro, PBFY's Tennessee General Manager, firmly agrees that the location will "help with speed and freight costs to Midwest and East Coast customers."

• PBFY's account executives offer an A to Z model, providing step-by-step customer support from discovery call to delivery,
• Offer shipments on 2-3 business day timelines, now to both coasts and Midwest clients,
• Continues to maintain excellent customer services, product quality and designs, all while growing to better meet the needs of their customers.

###

About PBFY: PBFY Flexible Packaging is an industry leader in manufacturing and distribution of flexible packaging products, coffee packaging bags, food packaging bags, pet food packaging, pouches, films, custom printed labels, hot stamp and other products and services. These services are offered on the customer's timeline for inventory stock and custom flexible packaging accounts. They serve a diverse collection of industries including: coffee, tea, specialty and natural foods, agricultural, pharmaceutical, pet food and more. http://pbfy.com/about-us/

Contact
Rachel Tuhro
***@pbfy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pbfy.com Email Verified
Tags:Flexible Packaging, Stand-up Pouches, Coffee packaging
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Brea - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share