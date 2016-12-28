News By Tag
Day Pitney Promotes Five Partners
"We are very pleased these outstanding lawyers are joining the firm's partnership. Besides providing excellent legal representation and client service, they are actively involved in pro bono work, statewide diversity programs and are volunteering and taking on leadership roles within their communities,"
Promoted Partners
Marie Bertrand is in Day Pitney's Transactional department in the Hartford office. She represents institutional investors such as insurance companies, private equity groups, pension funds, banks and commercial lenders in connection with the acquisition, disposition, joint venture, development and financing of various types of commercial real estate, including office buildings, hotels, retail and multifamily. Her financing experience includes numerous construction lending transactions in New York City and other urban markets. Prior to joining Day Pitney, Marie worked in a boutique real estate firm in New York City for four years and interned at the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. She received her B.S.B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Pittsburgh and her J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Connecticut and New York.
Catherine Dugan O'Connor is in the Litigation department in the Stamford office. Her practice is focused on Intellectual Property. She assists clients in all stages of the trademark registration process, from clearing proposed marks to representing clients before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. Before joining the firm, Cathy served as law clerk to the Honorable Denny Chin, U.S. District Judge, Southern District of New York. She also spent time in-house at a major toy company, where she worked closely with global IP counsel and marketing personnel on licensing and promotion matters. Catherine received her B.S., cum laude, from The University of Connecticut and her J.D., summa cum laude, from the St. John's University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Connecticut and New York.
Christina Parlapiano is in the Litigation department in the Parsippany office. Her practice is focused on Consumer Finance and Creditors' Rights. She represents lenders and financial institutions in disputes related to lending practices, loan origination, debt collection practices, loan servicing, and deceptive business practices. Christina received her B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Scranton, and her J.D., cum laude, from Seton Hall University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.
Jared Ross is in the Transactional department in the Boston Office. His practice is focused on Real Estate and Land Use. He represents lenders, purchasers, sellers and developers in connection with the financing, conveyance, development, permitting and leasing of commercial office space, industrial properties and multifamily buildings. Jared is also a member of the firm's Energy practice consulting with developers and land owners in the development of renewable and traditional energy projects and generation, as well as institutional lenders participating in project financing arrangements. In addition to private practice, Jared has worked in the general counsel's office of the Boston Redevelopment Authority and for the Urban Ecology Institute, both while attending law school. Jared received his B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston College and his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Massachusetts.
Matt Shiroma is in the firm's Litigation department in the Hartford office. His practice is primarily in the areas of Insurance and Reinsurance Disputes. Matthew represents insurers and reinsurers in arbitration on a variety of matters involving claims under general liability, property, automobile, life, workers' compensation, and health insurance policies, as well as treaty and facultative reinsurance contracts. Prior to rejoining Day Pitney, Matthew served as a law clerk to the Honorable Michael P. Shea, United States District Judge for the District of Connecticut. Shiroma received his B.A. from Swarthmore College and his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.
About Day Pitney
Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.
