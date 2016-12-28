 
January 2017





Cozy Reads for Cold Nights with Cameron Bove and Patricia Moore

In this readers advisory we will talk about recently published books to favorites you might have missed and you will hear about why we loved them. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 1:00- 2:30 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- As every reader knows, any time you finish a great book, you find yourself asking, "What do I read next?" With so many choices on the new shelves and in our stacks, it can be difficult to find just the right book! Let us be your personal guide by hearing about what we've been reading.

Eighteen books will be shared. For each book, we'll give a brief story line and then share our thoughts on why this book made it on our list. A list of each book selected, along with who recommended it, will be provided at the talk as well as available for download from our website at its conclusion. From recently published books to favorites you might have missed, you will hear about why we loved them and why they are on our recommended reading list.

Join Librarian Patricia Moore, and Library Book Club Liaison Cameron Bove as they share their reading recommendations for great winter reads!

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
