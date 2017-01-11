 
News By Tag
* Family Travel
* Sustainable Tourism
* Africa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bellevue
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Global Family Travels Unveils A New Trip And Event In Support Of African Painted Dog Conservation

Join Global Family Travels on January 11 in Bellevue, WA to learn about conservation efforts of the African Painted Dog, a highly endangered species, and the company's community-based 2017 safari to Zimbabwe designed to support these efforts.
 
 
Courtesy Imvelo Safari Lodges
Courtesy Imvelo Safari Lodges
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family Travel
Sustainable Tourism
Africa

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Bellevue - Washington - US

Subject:
Events

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Bellevue, WA, January 3, 2017:  Global Family Travels is thrilled to kick off the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development by hosting a free event aligned with this United Nations' declaration.  In support of its mission to learn, serve & immerse, using travel as a means to build cultural bridges and to foster global citizens, Global Family Travels has teamed up with the Painted Dog Research Trust USA to host a family-friendly, educational event about the  Conservation of the Painted Dog and Sustainable Tourism in Zimbabwe, as well as a community-based safari in July/August designed to support these efforts.  Two special guest speakers, Carrie Culp, Executive Director and Founder of the Painted Dog Research Trust USA, and Mark Butcher, Director of Imvelo Safari Lodges in Zimbabwe, will give an engaging presentation on what efforts are being taken to help conserve the species, as well address how community-based tourism has benefited the protection of the dog.  Visit http://www.globalfamilytravels.com/events for details.

In addition to the event, Global Family Travels is offering a Zimbabwe Safari & Painted Dog Conservation Adventure this summer, to give families an incredible, hands-on opportunity to learn more about the conservation project and to serve with the Painted Dog Research Trust USA and their Zimbabwe affiliate.  As part of the Learn, Serve, Immerse components of this adventure, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture by engaging with the people of Ngunyana Village and visit with Ngamo School, just outside of Hwange National Park.

"I am excited to offer this new trip for families to enjoy the aw-inspiring beauty and diverse cultures of Zimbabwe," states Jennifer Spatz, Global Family Travels' Founder. "Whether experiencing a safari in Hwange National Park, interacting with local school children, or supporting the conservation efforts of the Painted Dog, participants will deepen their family bonds and create new connections that transcend cultural boundaries."

MORE INFORMATION

Event Details

When: January 11, 2017 from 6-8 pm

Where: Bellevue Impact Hub, 555 116th St., Suite 125, Bellevue

RSVP:  Tickets available via EventBrite.  (Event is complimentary, but please consider a donation in support of the Painted Dog Research Trust USA.)

Trip Information

ZIMBABWE SAFARI & PAINTED DOG CONSERVATION ADVENTURE

Dates: July 24 - August 4, 2017

Duration: 12 days, 11 nights

Itinerary: Zimbabwe - Victoria Falls - Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park & Zambezi National Park.

Trip Cost: Prices range from: $2,750 (child rate) to $4,750 (adult rate), excluding airfare.

Learn: Through safaris and service projects, families will have a unique chance to learn about animals in their natural habitats and the history and culture of Zimbabwe's people, including the Shona and Ndeble ethnic tribes.

Serve: This tour provides an incredible opportunities to serve on a conservation project with our NGO partner, the Painted Dog Research Trust and its affiliate in Zimbabwe and to help hydrate the wildlife in Hwange National Park during dry season while on safari.

Immerse: Families will have many opportunities to experience local customs and culture on this tour, including a guided tour of Victoria Falls, game drives and walking safaris, and interact with local craftspeople and school children.

To learn more about the trip and to download a detailed itinerary,visit http://www.globalfamilytravels.com/zimbabwe-safari-painte...


About Global Family Travels

Global Family Travels' mission is to "Learn, Serve and Immerse," using travel as a means to build cultural bridges and to foster global citizens. In partnership with local non-profit organizations, our itineraries feature meaningful service projects aimed at improving the lives of people in the communities we visit, educational sightseeing, cultural immersion, and in some cases, home stays with local families. Our 2017 destinations include: Brazil, China, Cuba Ecuador, Galapagos Islands, India, Nepal, Nicaragua, Peru and safaris in South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe!   Expect to expand your family circle when you embark on a Global Family Travels trip!

About the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

The United Nations declaration of the 2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development recognizes the importance of fostering better understanding among peoples everywhere, in leading to a greater awareness of the rich heritage of various civilizations and in bringing about a better appreciation of the inherent values of different cultures, thereby contributing to the strengthening of peace in the world.

Contact
Kelly McCoy /Global Family Travels
***@globalfamilytravels.com
End
Source:
Email:***@globalfamilytravels.com
Tags:Family Travel, Sustainable Tourism, Africa
Industry:Tourism
Location:Bellevue - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share