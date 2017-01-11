News By Tag
Global Family Travels Unveils A New Trip And Event In Support Of African Painted Dog Conservation
Join Global Family Travels on January 11 in Bellevue, WA to learn about conservation efforts of the African Painted Dog, a highly endangered species, and the company's community-based 2017 safari to Zimbabwe designed to support these efforts.
In addition to the event, Global Family Travels is offering a Zimbabwe Safari & Painted Dog Conservation Adventure this summer, to give families an incredible, hands-on opportunity to learn more about the conservation project and to serve with the Painted Dog Research Trust USA and their Zimbabwe affiliate. As part of the Learn, Serve, Immerse components of this adventure, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture by engaging with the people of Ngunyana Village and visit with Ngamo School, just outside of Hwange National Park.
"I am excited to offer this new trip for families to enjoy the aw-inspiring beauty and diverse cultures of Zimbabwe," states Jennifer Spatz, Global Family Travels' Founder. "Whether experiencing a safari in Hwange National Park, interacting with local school children, or supporting the conservation efforts of the Painted Dog, participants will deepen their family bonds and create new connections that transcend cultural boundaries."
MORE INFORMATION
Event Details
When: January 11, 2017 from 6-8 pm
Where: Bellevue Impact Hub, 555 116th St., Suite 125, Bellevue
RSVP: Tickets available via EventBrite. (Event is complimentary, but please consider a donation in support of the Painted Dog Research Trust USA.)
Trip Information
ZIMBABWE SAFARI & PAINTED DOG CONSERVATION ADVENTURE
Dates: July 24 - August 4, 2017
Duration: 12 days, 11 nights
Itinerary: Zimbabwe - Victoria Falls - Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park & Zambezi National Park.
Trip Cost: Prices range from: $2,750 (child rate) to $4,750 (adult rate), excluding airfare.
Learn: Through safaris and service projects, families will have a unique chance to learn about animals in their natural habitats and the history and culture of Zimbabwe's people, including the Shona and Ndeble ethnic tribes.
Serve: This tour provides an incredible opportunities to serve on a conservation project with our NGO partner, the Painted Dog Research Trust and its affiliate in Zimbabwe and to help hydrate the wildlife in Hwange National Park during dry season while on safari.
Immerse: Families will have many opportunities to experience local customs and culture on this tour, including a guided tour of Victoria Falls, game drives and walking safaris, and interact with local craftspeople and school children.
To learn more about the trip and to download a detailed itinerary,visit http://www.globalfamilytravels.com/
About Global Family Travels
Global Family Travels' mission is to "Learn, Serve and Immerse," using travel as a means to build cultural bridges and to foster global citizens. In partnership with local non-profit organizations, our itineraries feature meaningful service projects aimed at improving the lives of people in the communities we visit, educational sightseeing, cultural immersion, and in some cases, home stays with local families. Our 2017 destinations include: Brazil, China, Cuba Ecuador, Galapagos Islands, India, Nepal, Nicaragua, Peru and safaris in South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe! Expect to expand your family circle when you embark on a Global Family Travels trip!
About the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development
The United Nations declaration of the 2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development recognizes the importance of fostering better understanding among peoples everywhere, in leading to a greater awareness of the rich heritage of various civilizations and in bringing about a better appreciation of the inherent values of different cultures, thereby contributing to the strengthening of peace in the world.
Contact
Kelly McCoy /Global Family Travels
***@globalfamilytravels.com
