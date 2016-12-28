News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Litchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery
Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students at the Oliver Wolcott Library from February 1- February 23, 2017. The opening reception is on Thursday, February 2 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m.
Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and creating a variety of lines, shapes, colors and textures in their artwork. Their inspiration came from artists such as Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall, a variety of picture books and even Emojis! They experimented with a variety of materials and tools and imparted their personal interests into their creations.
Litchfield Intermediate School studied the Elements and Principles of Art while developing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills through collage, scratchboard, and printmaking. Many of their projects are open-ended so that students may explore their own wide range of interests and incorporate them into authentic and meaningful works of art.
Art from Litchfield Middle School students will feature a variety of subject matter, including Op Art, value drawings, and self-portraits using colored pencils, marker and graphite pencil.
Litchfield High School students will include works from Advanced Placement Studio Art, Advanced Art, Painting & Mixed Media, Drawing, and Illustration & Character Design. Works feature a variety of subject matter, including portraiture, still life, and conceptual work. Visit all four schools' website at litchfieldschools.org.
In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: February 1- February 23, 2017. The Litchfield Center School and the Litchfield Intermediate School will have an opening reception on Thursday, February 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Litchfield Center School and Litchfield Intermediate School will have their artwork on display from February 1- 13. The Litchfield Middle School and the Litchfield High School will have their artwork on display from February 14- 23. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse