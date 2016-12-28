 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Mixed Media
* Litchfield Public Schools
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Litchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students at the Oliver Wolcott Library from February 1- February 23, 2017. The opening reception is on Thursday, February 2 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Mixed Media
* Litchfield Public Schools

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Litchfield - Connecticut - US

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students!

Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines, shapes, colors and textures in their artwork. Their inspiration came from artists such as Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall, a variety of picture books and even Emojis! They experimented with a variety of materials and tools and imparted their personal interests into their creations.

Litchfield Intermediate School studied the Elements and Principles of Art while developing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills through collage, scratchboard, and printmaking. Many of their projects are open-ended so that students may explore their own wide range of interests and incorporate them into authentic and meaningful works of art.

Art from Litchfield Middle School students will feature a variety of subject matter, including Op Art, value drawings, and self-portraits using colored pencils, marker and graphite pencil.

Litchfield High School students will include works from Advanced Placement Studio Art, Advanced Art, Painting & Mixed Media, Drawing, and Illustration & Character Design. Works feature a variety of subject matter, including portraiture, still life, and conceptual work. Visit all four schools' website at litchfieldschools.org.

In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: February 1- February 23, 2017. The Litchfield Center School and the Litchfield Intermediate School will have an opening reception on Thursday, February 2 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Litchfield Center School and Litchfield Intermediate School will have their artwork on display from February 1- 13. The Litchfield Middle School and the Litchfield High School will have their artwork on display from February 14- 23. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
End
Source:Oliver Wolcot Library
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share