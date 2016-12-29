News By Tag
Global Entertainment Technology (GET) CEO Dain Schult Announces Changes in Segue City Programming
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "We've been testing various segues and programming cues for our proposed Segue City short form programming element that was originally planned to be a recurring, short form programming element with GET's proposed music format, The Big Kahuna. We've decided to keep that in the mix for use with that format, but also to commence work on creating a separate stand-alone music format out of Segue City.
"Segue City revives the art of mixing two songs together in a seamless pattern where it is tough to tell where the first song ended and the second one began. This process is something that developed with album rock disc jockeys back in the Seventies and while in the old days these music mixes/segues had to be performed using vinyl records and turntables.
"Now the very same mixes can be accomplished digitally on a computer and spot on perfect in mixing every time which is something that didn't always happen the old way live on the air where you had to hit it right the first time or it sounded terrible.
"Initial research by GET indicated an interest in this programming with the idea that it would be a supplement to The Big Kahuna format. Initial segues have been publicly presented on YouTube since last fall. A new one is added every day to the Dain L. Schult – GET channel on YouTube. The response has been so encouraging that serious thought started on the idea of actually turning Segue City into a format unto itself, that there was enough interest in listening to creatively crafted music mixes that it had incredible TSL – Time Spent Listening.
"What has developed from this research is the idea for full creation of a music segue library large enough to sustain a 24/7 format. Once GET is fully operational with both Terrestrial and Internet stations there will be promotional introductions of this format."
For more information about the development of Segue City, contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof.
Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.
http://www.globalentertainmenttechnology.com
http:// www.dainschult.com (All of the Segue City Youtubes can be accessed from this site.)
Media Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain L. Schult, Chief Executive Officer
dain@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
