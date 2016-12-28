 
A.M. Best Reaffirms A- Excellent Rating of NGL

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) is pleased to announce that A.M. Best has recently reaffirmed its A- (Excellent) rating. This rating reflects the excellent ability of NGL to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations and further attests to its financial strength.

"The A- Excellent rating further demonstrates our commitment to over 1.2 million policyholders and 28,000 independent agents who depend on NGL as a strong and reliable insurance company. NGL has the financial strength to be there when needed," said Brian Hogan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at NGL.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating information source. The financial strength rating is based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company's balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile.

As a longtime leader in the insurance industry, NGL is dedicated to serving policyholders and partners by offering high-quality products that are among the safest and most stable in the industry.

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/home) (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/national-guardian-life-insurance-company

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

