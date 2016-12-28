News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A.M. Best Reaffirms A- Excellent Rating of NGL
"The A- Excellent rating further demonstrates our commitment to over 1.2 million policyholders and 28,000 independent agents who depend on NGL as a strong and reliable insurance company. NGL has the financial strength to be there when needed," said Brian Hogan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at NGL.
A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating information source. The financial strength rating is based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company's balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile.
As a longtime leader in the insurance industry, NGL is dedicated to serving policyholders and partners by offering high-quality products that are among the safest and most stable in the industry.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse