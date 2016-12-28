News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners Names Annette Habib as Vice President of Recruitment
After several years as a paralegal and later a sales executive assistant in Huron Consulting's Managing Review division, Habib joined TRU Staffing Partners in early 2013 as the national operations manager based in New York. In this role, Habib helped create and managed TRU's unique operations division including all daily scheduling workflow, automation of interview logistics, playbook creation for all of TRU client processes and protocols, integration and deployment of an ATS and associated best practices and administrative support of all recruiters and executive staff. Since then, Annette has replaced herself with a staff of three fully dedicated operations professionals at TRU and transitioned her career into a highly consultative and revenue-generating account manager and career advisor position. Under the mentorship of founder Jared Coseglia, Habib quickly developed an ability to source, deliver and maintain meaningful relationships with talent in e-discovery and cybersecurity as a talent scout. She was quickly promoted to recruitment manager representing talent in New York and California, and eighteen months later promoted to national director of recruitment, before finally arriving in her current role as vice president.
"Annette, quite simply, is the person I would want representing me as an e-discovery and cybersecurity professional. Her understanding of the job market, compassion for the careers and companies she represents and impeccable judgment make her the ultimate representative for anyone in our community," states Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "Since joining TRU, Annette has not only successfully placed hundreds of professionals, she has literally held every role within TRU's unique and diversified organizational chart below her current position. Annette is the ultimate ambassador of TRU culture, TRU representation, TRU perspective on the market and the poster child of what it takes to be successful in legal technology staffing today. We are thrilled to offer her this promotion and look forward to all she will continue to bring to TRU and the lives of those she touches in the coming years."
"TRU has grown by over 500 percent since I started here and so has my career! My journey here at TRU and in the e-discovery community has been the most exciting professional experience of my life," states Habib. "Watching TRU's clients grow in part because of the great talent we placed with them, and in turn witnessing the individual evolution of the people we represent, has been incredibly rewarding. In my new role as vice president of recruitment, I aim to positively impact more broadly the careers and companies throughout the entire TRU client and talent portfolio, present and future. We aren't just getting people jobs here at TRU, we are changing the way people think about e-discovery and cybersecurity career and talent management."
Habib is a member of the New York and New Jersey Chapters of Women in eDiscovery. She currently oversees TRU's recruitment and talent scout employees and training program.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.
