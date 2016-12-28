News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GradLeaders and OFIC Collaborate to Build a Larger Job Network for Ohio Students
The Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges (OFIC) is teaming up with GradLeaders, the market leader in student recruitment and career services technology to fuel job growth in Ohio.
"We're excited to be working with OFIC to provide a mutually beneficial relationship for companies and students seeking careers in Ohio," said Jack Gainer, CEO of GradLeaders. "Not only are we matching students to full-time and internship opportunities that align with their interests, but we're also delivering a pool of right-fit candidates to our ever-growing network of companies seeking students. It's a win-win for job-seekers and employers in the state of Ohio."
As part of this new partnership, GradLeaders will provide a new OFIC-branded job board, enabling companies to post jobs directly to students from their member schools. GradLeaders will also provide OFIC member institutions access to a tool to collect career-outcomes data on their graduating students. This simple data collection and reporting tool will provide these schools with standardized, real-time data on their students' careers.
"Working with GradLeaders will ultimately enhance the independent higher education experience for students at our member schools and provide our universities with the insights necessary to develop their students' skillsets for successful entry into the workforce," said OFIC President, Bill Spiker.
OFIC and GradLeaders have similar goals and missions, to help students advance their career by providing the technology, expertise and resources to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to enter the national and international workforce.
"Our goal at GradLeaders is to provide easy-to-use technology that empowers users to make data-driven decisions," said Gainer. "We have been doing this for decades at a national level but this groundbreaking new partnership with OFIC should pave the way for a more focused and targeted regional approach that we can soon duplicate throughout the country and internationally."
To kick off this new partnership, representatives from GradLeaders will be in attendance at OFIC's CareerFest on February 3,2017 at the Ohio Expo Center. CareerFest is one of Ohio's largest career fairs, and is open to students of all majors attending any of OFIC's 34 member colleges and universities. For more information, please visit www.ofic.org/
About GradLeaders
GradLeaders is the industry leader in student recruitment and career services technology, connecting leading employers year-round with students and alumni from top-ranked schools around the world. GradLeaders' exclusive partnerships, extensive student database, and industry-leading software solutions, make it the #1 choice of companies seeking high-quality, best-fit, and diverse students to join their team. To learn more, visit www.gradleaders.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?
About OFIC
OFIC solicits corporate and foundation support for 34 independent Ohio colleges and universities and operates one of the largest, most comprehensive and diverse scholarship programs in the state. OFIC member colleges collectively enroll 93,000 students and award one-third of all bachelor's degrees in the state. For over 65 years OFIC has worked to highlight the leadership, value and excellence of independent higher education and has provided unrestricted operating funds and scholarship commitments through funds raised in annual solicitations of businesses and foundations, thereby assuring continuation of excellence in private higher education. OFIC is governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of Ohio's corporate leaders, as well as presidents of the 34 member colleges. To learn more, visit www.ofic.org
Contact
Ryan Pratt
Marketing Director, GradLeaders
***@gradleaders.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse