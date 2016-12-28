News By Tag
Nashville Royalty Wynonna Brings Her Band - the Big Noise - to Mill Town Music Hall
Wynonna and her mother Naomi moved to Nashville in 1979 to pursue a career in music. The mother-daughter duo, named The Judds, charted 23 hit singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts between 1983 and 1991. In 1991, Naomi retired and Wynonna launched a solo career. Since then, the famous duo has united for several reunion shows and tours. As a solo artist, Wynonna has produced eight studio albums with six Number 1 singles. Her ninth album, Wynonna & the Big Noise was released in February of 2016. This album was produced by her husband and drummer for the band, Cactus Moser, and the songs are deeply personal for both of them.
Tickets for Wynonna and the Big Noise are $73 for "premium" reserved seats and $68 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Mandy Barnett on Jan. 14; Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers on Feb. 4; Tanya Tucker on Feb. 18 and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on March 4 and The Bellamy Brothers on March 11. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts a state-of-the-
