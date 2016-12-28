News By Tag
Magtech Industries releases lynxus Wireless
Magtech Industries Corp. and Daintree Networks, a leader in open networked wireless control, sensing and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for smart buildings, announced the certification of Magtech Industries, "Lynxus" wireless lighting
Las Vegas, NV – November 20, 2016 — Magtech Industries Corp (http://www.magtechind.com/)
Michael Kuo, Executive Vice President, Lynxus Development at Magtech Industries, explained The Lynxus line of drivers, gateways, end-nodes and controls make-up the compleate solution for future products, smarter and more efficient lighting. Since Lynxus is based on the ZigBee protocol it enables forward and backward interoperability now and in the furure.
"A wide variety of smart lighting applications are available to our customers now and in the future. Either OEM's or Building Facilitators can optimized luminaires for a variety of environments through use of a tablet, desktop, smart phone or even third party applications. By being Daintree certified, it opens the door to an even greater possibility of control such as sensors applications and large scale submissions."
Lynxus is an open standards-based mesh networking IoT platform. Lynxus provides interior and exterior wireless network communications and cloud-based intelligent control software, and customers are free to choose from a variety of applications for cost-effective Lighting Control Management System.
About: Lynxus Wireless
Lynxus is a lighting solutions manufacturer focused on advanced lighting control systems within the Internet of Things (IoT). Their diverse technical skillset along with 30 years of experience in the lighting industry offers a unique perspective to the needs of manufacturing and wants of the market. Lynxus provides solutions and integration methods for specialty lighting needs, weather new installation or existing retrofit. As a premier switch-mode power supply company specializing in LED fixtures, Lynxus has a unique view of the market. We deliver distinctive lighting systems that enhance environments and leave lasting impressions. www.magtechind.com/
Contact: Michael Kuo, Magtech Industries - 702-364-9998
Contact
Gerald Culbert
Lynxus Wireless a div. of Magtech Ind.
***@magtechind.com
