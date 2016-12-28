Magtech Industries releases lynxus Wireless

Magtech Industries Corp. and Daintree Networks, a leader in open networked wireless control, sensing and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for smart buildings, announced the certification of Magtech Industries, "Lynxus" wireless lighting

Contact

Gerald Culbert

Lynxus Wireless a div. of Magtech Ind.

***@magtechind.com Gerald CulbertLynxus Wireless a div. of Magtech Ind.

End

--Las Vegas, NV – November 20, 2016 — Magtech Industries Corp (http://www.magtechind.com/). and Daintree Networks® — a leader in open networked wireless control, sensing and Enterprise Internet of Things™ (IoT) solutions for smart buildings—announced the certification of Magtech Industries, "Lynxus (http://www.magtechind.com/product-category/zigbee-devices/)"wireless lighting system to the Daintree family of devices. Lynxus, a division of Magtech Industry integrates luminaires from OEMs to existing retrofits and enables greater intelligent lighting through device-enabled processing. Enhanced connectivity through embedded communications, either individually or grouped, allows clients complete wireless control of their lighting system through the open standard of the ZigBee® protocol. Combining Lynxus technology with the Daintree Networks ControlScope®network makes (IoT) applications possible for new construction as well as existing infrastructure.Michael Kuo, Executive Vice President, Lynxus Development at Magtech Industries, explained The Lynxus line of drivers, gateways, end-nodes and controls make-up the compleate solution for future products, smarter and more efficient lighting. Since Lynxus is based on the ZigBee protocol it enables forward and backward interoperability now and in the furure.Lynxus is an open standards-based mesh networking IoT platform. Lynxus provides interior and exterior wireless network communications and cloud-based intelligent control software, and customers are free to choose from a variety of applications for cost-effective Lighting Control Management System.Lynxus is a lighting solutions manufacturer focused on advanced lighting control systems within the Internet of Things (IoT). Their diverse technical skillset along with 30 years of experience in the lighting industry offers a unique perspective to the needs of manufacturing and wants of the market. Lynxus provides solutions and integration methods for specialty lighting needs, weather new installation or existing retrofit. As a premier switch-mode power supply company specializing in LED fixtures, Lynxus has a unique view of the market. We deliver distinctive lighting systems that enhance environments and leave lasting impressions. www.magtechind.com/Contact: Michael Kuo, Magtech Industries - 702-364-9998