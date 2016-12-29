 
Cooper Ford Supports Injured Service Members Through The Red, White, and Freedom Sales Event

 
 
CARTHAGE, N.C. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Cooper Ford is committed to supporting our nation's wounded warriors through Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and the nonprofit's free programs and services. Many wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life, and through the generous support of donors and corporate partners, WWP is able to provide support during their recovery, wherever they are in that process.

Through their Red, White, and Freedom Sales Event, Cooper Ford is ensuring the mental health care wounded veterans rely on remains available to them free of charge, for a lifetime. Through mental health care programs like the WWP Warrior Care Network™, wounded veterans can get treatment for the invisible wounds of war like post-traumatic stress disorder. Warrior Care Network is a first-of-its-kind partnership that connects thousands of warriors with free, world-class mental health care.

About Cooper Ford

Cooper Ford your place for new and used Ford models in Carthage, NC. Formerly Philips Ford, we now are the top dealership to purchase a Ford in North Carolina because of our hometown feel and excellent pricing. We also are always ready to grant our customers the Cooper Commitment, which includes one year of oil changes and tire rotations plus a lifetime of multipoint inspections. That means your friends at Cooper Ford are always ready to help out at the drop of a hat.

About Wounded Warrior Project

The mission of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. WWP's purpose is to raise awareness and to enlist the public's aid for the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs
Source:Wounded Warrior Project
